Sheffield Parkway: Driver involved in ‘serious’ crash on major city road remains in hospital four weeks on
Officers closed Sheffield Parkway for several hours earlier this month after a ‘serious’ multi-vehicle crash.
Four people, including a two-year-old boy, were taken to hospital earlier this month following a ‘serious’ road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway.
Out of the casualties, the driver of one of the vehicles remains in hospital four weeks after the crash.
The crash on the dual carriageway took place shortly before midday on December 1, and involved a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series.
In a statement at the time, South Yorkshire Police reported that the driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. Her passengers were also injured, which including serious injuries to a 67-year-old woman, and a two-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the BMW, a 38-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.
As of yesterday, the driver was still in hospital, but now in a stable condition.
At the time of the incident, Sheffield Parkway was closed in both directions between the junction at Prince of Wales Road and Derek Dooley Way for around eight hours.