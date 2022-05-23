Bank Park’s sites include Arundel Street, Brook Shaw Park, Victoria Quays, Milton Street, Cavendish Street, Upper Allen Street and the recently opened Pennine 5 car park in the city centre.

Established in September 2012, the company has been supporting St Luke’s since 2014, with Managing Director Ashley Kelley choosing St Luke’s in recognition of the support he and his family received when his mother was a patient.

That link was further strengthened when fellow director Karen Thorpe’s father became a patient in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield car parking specialist raises incredible £23,000 for St luke's Hospice

Karen said: “Ashley and I have both had first-hand experience of how costly the hospice is to run and how much the facility totally relies on guaranteed fundraising so we were delighted when the land owner of this particular site recently offered to kindly match every pound we give to the charity.”

Receiving a latest donation of £582, St Luke’s Fundraising Account manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “The Bank Park team have been committed supporters of St Luke’s for eight years now and they continue to make regular large donations.

“This ongoing relationship really does make a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families and we are especially pleased that in this our 50th anniversary year we can look forward to developing this valued relationship even further.”