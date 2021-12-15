Sheffield park volunteers hope 2022 will be 'year of the new cafe' after council notice error

The derelict toilets in Whirlow Brook Park which the council plans to turn into a new cafe.

Sheffield Council posted a public notice in the Sheffield Telegraph last week about the plans, which caused controversy as the notice indicated Whirlowbrook Hall, in Whirlow Brook Park, was to be disposed of.

The authority has since apologised and said the public notice actually referred to a toilet block being developed then leased.

Ruth Bell, head of parks and countryside at Sheffield Council, said: “The public notice we recently issued referring to disposal of land at Whirlow Brook Park relates to plans to turn derelict toilets into a new café. To clarify, no land at the hall or the park is being sold or disposed of – the term refers to the toilet block being developed and leased. We’d like to apologise for any confusion or concern caused by the notice, which will be revised.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park group hopes that 2022 will be the year of the cafe for the Hall.

The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park launched earlier this year and has made great strides in transforming the park back to its former glory.

A cafe was one of the developments that Friends found park visitors wanted to see there.

Chairman of the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, Shelagh Woolliscroft, said: “Communications are normally very good between the Friends and the parks and countryside department so we look forward to being closely involved in the next steps. Let’s all hope that 2022 will be the ‘year of the cafe at Whirlow Brook Park.”

Whirlow Brook Hall is an Edwardian country manor house, built in the early 20th century and located in Whirlow Brook Park, just off Ecclesall Road South. The building has become a popular wedding venue for Sheffield residents.

Ruth added: “A consultation on the plans has now been extended until January 20 to give everyone the opportunity to share their views via the Sheffield Council website. The plans will be made available online later this week.