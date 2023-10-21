The rally included a number of speeches as Sheffielders came out to support citizens of Gaza amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A huge crowd of people gathered outside Sheffield City Hall to stand in support of the citizens of Gaza caught up in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The war in the Middle East has captivated news audiences across the globe, with the violence claiming thousands of lives so far.

The attendees of the rally in the city centre today called for a ceasefire in the violence, which has complex history dating back to just after the Second World War.

A large crowd gather in solidarity with the Palestinian citizens of Gaza.

Western nations have roundly condemned the attacks on Israel from Hamas fighters, but have more recently called for restraint from the Israeli government, as fears of further escalation in the fighting grow.

It is important to distinguish Hamas, who have been determined a terrorist organisation by the UK government, from the Palestinian citizens of Gaza, who have been bombarded with retaliatory strikes from Israeli forces in response to Hamas' surprise assault earlier this month.

Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours to evacuate Gaza to the south, before airstikes would hit the city - the timeframe was criticised by outside nations, which led to a small extension to that deadline.