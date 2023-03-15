Sheffield’s reputation for steel and tough characters is no more evident than when you look at how many of the city’s champion boxers have clinched national and international titles.
Here is a quick sample including 14 pictures of our masters of the ring who have been crowned as either national, European, Commonwealth or world champions and have brought Sheffield international renown.
They have bobbed and weaved, ducked and dived and smashed their way into sport’s hall of fame down the decades and long may the next generation of Sheffield boxers continue such a proud, knockout legacy.
Some will recall Prince Naseem Hamed and the beloved Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham and Johnny Neslon, and more recently Kell Brook, but this gallery should remind you just how many other masters of the noble art and sweet science have stolen the headlines down the years with and without titles including a batch of world champions.
1. Sheffield's rich boxing heritage has produced a series of great champions
Sheffield boasts a rich boxing heritage that has produced a series of great title-winning champions and it is hoped the legacy continues for years to come. Photo: Submitted
2. Johnny Nelson
Former Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's famous Wincobank gym, was the WBO Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2006 and he remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion and defended his title against 13 different opponents. Nelson, now aged 56, also held the British Cruiserweight title twice between 1989 and 1997 and the European Cruiserweight title twice between 1990 and 1998. The popular Sheffield sportsman is a boxing analyst for Sky Sports. Photo: National World
3. Clinton Woods
Former Sheffield boxing world champion Clinton Woods, now aged 50, had a successful career from 1994 to 2009 and he held the IBF light-heavyweight title from 2005 to 2008. He also won and held the Commonwealth super-middleweight title from 1997 to 1998, the British light-heavyweight title from 1999 to 2000, and the European and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles from 1999 to 2001. Photo: Submitted
Former boxer Herol 'Bomber' Graham', now aged 63, competed between 1978 to 1998 and had three challenges at a world title - including two middleweight crowns and one super middleweight crown - but despite his enormous talent and popularity he sadly never won a world championship. However, Graham's impressive record included reigning undefeated in his first 38 fights, winning the British, Commonwealth and European light-middleweight titles, as well as the British and European middleweight titles. Like so many successful boxers from Sheffield, Graham fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's Wincobank gym. Picture courtesy of Getty Images. Photo: Getty Images