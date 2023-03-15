4 . NSST-14-03-23-Bomber Graham final-NMSY.jpg

Former boxer Herol 'Bomber' Graham', now aged 63, competed between 1978 to 1998 and had three challenges at a world title - including two middleweight crowns and one super middleweight crown - but despite his enormous talent and popularity he sadly never won a world championship. However, Graham's impressive record included reigning undefeated in his first 38 fights, winning the British, Commonwealth and European light-middleweight titles, as well as the British and European middleweight titles. Like so many successful boxers from Sheffield, Graham fought out of trainer Brendan Ingle's Wincobank gym. Picture courtesy of Getty Images. Photo: Getty Images