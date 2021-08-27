Sheffield nursery marks 30-year anniversary - by inviting parents indoors for the first time in more than a year

Woodlands Nursery in Stannington has been providing care for babies and children aged 6 months to 5 years for the past three decades.

Neil and Denise Stenton opened the nursery in September, 1991 after converting their old barn.

The setting now caters for around 50 children and has been the heart of the Stannington community.

Celebrations at the nursery.

The nursery will be hosting a celebration event on September 10, where parents can have a stay and play session and staff members who worked there in the past 30 years can reunite.

Emma Wood, daughter of Neil and Denise and the manager of the Woodlands nursery, said: “We are really pleased to have reached this milestone, especially after a challenging 18 months.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that we have a really low turnover. Two of our current staff have worked here for more than 20 years and we are doing really well in a profession where the turnover is usually high.

“For some parents who’ve been bringing their children to the nursery and handing them over at the door, it will be really nice for them to eventually come inside and have a look around.

Youngsters can meet animals at the nusrsery.

The nursery has seen a big curriculum change in the past 30 years, especially after the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) was introduced in 2008.

Emma said: “Back in the days, it was more about caring for the children’s needs and looking after them, now to prepare them for today’s world, we observe children more regularly and help enhance play opportunities to make sure they are meeting development milestones.

“It’s a more well-rounded curriculum for children to learn, grow and develop.”

Located at the edge of Stannington with scenic fields, the nursery offers unique opportunities for a range of outdoor activities including blackberry picking and meeting animals on-site.

The nursery.

One online reviewer wrote: “The Woodlands Nursery is an excellent environment for children to play and learn. The countryside setting offers something different to a lot of other nurseries in Sheffield. The staff are so friendly and they get to know the children as individuals and genuinely care for them. My daughter is extremely happy there.”