The Nursing and Midwifery Council has the power to strike nurses off or suspend them through disciplinary hearings (pic: Pixabay)

Dildar Ali registered as a nurse in the UK in April 2000 by submitting forms stamped by the Pakistan Nursing Council assuring he was certified.

However, it was discovered in 2020 that the paperwork was false and he had never worked as a nurse in Pakistan – meaning he had been practising for over 20 years without the qualifications.

At a virtual disciplinary hearing held on July 28, a solicitor representing Mr Dildar – who himself did not attend – said his client refused to admit the allegations. However, he asked to be voluntarily removed from the nursing register on the grounds of ill health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authorities were first alerted after concerns were raised that Mr Ali had been working as a nurse despite never working as a nurse in Pakistan. This contradicted the paperwork he had submitted when he applied to the register in 2000.

A report from the hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council reads: “The public would be shocked to discover a person had secured entry onto the NMC register by the use of a falsified document and would expect action to be taken.

"The submission of falsified documentation intended to deliberately mislead the NMC is an extremely serious matter [...] and the panel considered that to take no action in the circumstances was wholly inadequate.”