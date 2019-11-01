Sheffield NHS worker ‘over the moon’ after winning £400 ‘Robin Hood’ gold coin

Heather Stonebank, aged 35, of City Road, was given the £400 coin by the mystery Sheffield Instagrammer inspired to do good by the city’s historic association with Robin Hood.

The anonymous artist asked his social media followers to encourage people to support Sheffield businesses by posting photos of the Star alongside two other items bought from their local shop.

Heather with her gold coin.

As well as a copy of the Star, Heather bought a box of Yorkshire Tea and a bottle of Henderson’s Relish, giving her post the title ‘a Star, a proper brew and Hendo’s on stew’.

The NHS worker said Robin then asked his Instagram followers to vote for the best in an online poll, with Heather coming out on top with 36 votes.

She said: “I was over the moon and was promised a certificate and gold coin for my support. The next night Robin Loxley rang the intercom and said he was leaving the parcel in the doorway and to come and collect, but when I got down there he was gone.

“In the envelope was a certificate and a beautiful gold coin a guinea from 1793, worth approximately £400. I was so pleased!

Heather's winning Instagram post.

“I love the messages Robin is sharing and his artwork and that he is promoting and supporting local businesses and connecting people at the same time.

“It’s really exciting and I am looking forward to seeing what he does next! Everyone needs to follow his story and share his posts.”

‘Robin Loxley’ has been creating a buzz online in Sheffield since he started giving away cash and gold to members of the public, as well as leaving works of art in prominent places in the town.

In an exclusive interview with The Star earlier this month he said he wanted to be generous to people who deserved it, but that he also hoped to draw attention to causes he cared about, such as the closure of high street shops struggling against the might of internet giants like Amazon.

Heather's gold coin.