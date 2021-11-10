Sheffield news: LIVE updates as woman taken to hospital after concerns for welfare after Eyre Street incident
Updates from The Star team as a woman in crisis is in hospital this morning after concerns for her welfare led to a number of street closures in Sheffield yesterday.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:34 am
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:42 am
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 13:23
- An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery
- Father and son fly-tippers have been ordered to pay thousands of pounds from 'ill-gotten gain’
- Woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare in car park
1.05pm - Historic Leah’s Yard will become “beating heart of Sheffield city centre” says pub developer James O’Hara
Almost 100 independent businesses are interested in moving into the new Leah’s Yard in Sheffield city centre and its developer says he can’t wait to get started.
11.07am - Eyre Street Sheffield: Woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare in car park
A woman in crisis is in hospital this morning after concerns for her welfare led to a number of street closures in Sheffield yesterday.
10.27am - Sheffield father and son fly-tippers ordered to pay thousands of pounds from ill-gotten gains
A judge has ordered a convicted father and son to pay back thousands of pounds from their ill-gotten gains after they were involved in a fraudulent waste disposal business.
7.59am - Injection spiking Sheffield: Popworld issues statement over report of incident in Sheffield club
A Sheffield club has issued a statement following a report that a customer was a victim of injection spiking at the venue on a night out.
6.48am - Police issue E-fit of Sheffield robber who threw woman to the ground
An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery in which a woman was thrown to the ground in an incident in Sheffield.
