Sheffield news: LIVE updates as woman taken to hospital after concerns for welfare after Eyre Street incident

Updates from The Star team as a woman in crisis is in hospital this morning after concerns for her welfare led to a number of street closures in Sheffield yesterday.

By Beth Kirkbride
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:42 am
A number of roads were sealed off around Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman in a car park

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, November 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how an E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery in Sheffield.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Sheffield news LIVE: updates as woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare following Eyre Street incident

Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 13:23

  • An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery
  • Father and son fly-tippers have been ordered to pay thousands of pounds from 'ill-gotten gain’
  • Woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare in car park
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 13:23

1.05pm - Historic Leah’s Yard will become “beating heart of Sheffield city centre” says pub developer James O’Hara

Almost 100 independent businesses are interested in moving into the new Leah’s Yard in Sheffield city centre and its developer says he can’t wait to get started.

MORE HERE: Historic Leah’s Yard will become “beating heart of Sheffield city centre” says pub developer James O’Hara

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 11:34

11.07am - Eyre Street Sheffield: Woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare in car park

A woman in crisis is in hospital this morning after concerns for her welfare led to a number of street closures in Sheffield yesterday.

MORE HERE: Eyre Street Sheffield: Woman in crisis taken to hospital after concerns for welfare in car park

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 11:33

10.27am - Sheffield father and son fly-tippers ordered to pay thousands of pounds from ill-gotten gains

Waste was fly-tipped on Bentinck Road, in Shuttlewood, Bolsover.

A judge has ordered a convicted father and son to pay back thousands of pounds from their ill-gotten gains after they were involved in a fraudulent waste disposal business.

MORE HERE: Sheffield father and son fly-tippers ordered to pay thousands of pounds from ill-gotten gains

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 11:31

7.59am - Injection spiking Sheffield: Popworld issues statement over report of incident in Sheffield club

Popworld has issued a statement in response to a report of injection spiking at the Sheffield club

A Sheffield club has issued a statement following a report that a customer was a victim of injection spiking at the venue on a night out.

MORE HERE: Injection spiking Sheffield: Popworld issues statement over report of incident in Sheffield club

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 11:30

6.48am - Police issue E-fit of Sheffield robber who threw woman to the ground

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery in which a woman was thrown to the ground in an incident in Sheffield.

MORE HERE: Police issue E-fit of Sheffield robber who threw woman to the ground

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldEmail