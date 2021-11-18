Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Sheffield health boss warns of 'exceptionally difficult winter ahead'

Updates from The Star team including public health director Greg Fell’s warning that there is an “exceptionally difficult winter ahead” for the NHS.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:59 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, November 18).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a baby gender reveal is to be held after the funeral of a South Yorkshire crash victim who was due to become a dad.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Sheffield director of public health Greg Fell says there is an "exceptionally difficult winter ahead" as the NHS and social care struggle with Covid, flu and other illnesses.

Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Sheffield health boss warns of ‘exceptionally difficult winter ahead’

Last updated: Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:48

  • Public health director Greg Fell has suggested it will be a difficult winter as NHS tries to cope with Covid, flu and other illnesses
  • A baby gender reveal will be held after the funeral of Kiveton park crash victim Ryan Geddes
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:48

Stay up to date with all HS2 news as the eastern leg of the high-speed rail route is scrapped

We’ll be bringing you reaction throughout the day from Sheffield and Yorkshire stakeholders.

MORE HERE: HS2 Sheffield: updates as eastern leg of high-speed rail route scrapped

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:03

10.47am - Sheffield Christmas lights 2021: Everybody's Talking About Jamie icon Jamie Campbell to turn on lights

The Sheffield premier of "There Something About Jamie' at the Crucible Theatre. Jamie Campbell and Max Harwood. Jamie is set to switch on Sheffield's Christmas light. Picture Scott Merrylees

Jamie Campbell, the man who inspired a hit musical, and long-running Sheffield panto star Damian Williams, will feature in this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

MORE HERE: Sheffield Christmas lights 2021: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie icon Jamie Campbell to turn on lights

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:02

10.37am - Woman in intensive care for weeks with Covid thanks Sheffield doctors and nurses for saving her life

Sharon Docker has thanks Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS staff for saving her life

A patient who was admitted to the Northern General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with Covid-19 has paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who cared for her.

MORE HERE: Woman in intensive care for weeks with Covid thanks Sheffield doctors and nurses for saving her life

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 10:03

9.49am - Covid-19 and flu: Sheffield health boss warns of 'exceptionally difficult winter ahead'

Sheffield director of public health Greg Fell says there is an "exceptionally difficult winter ahead" as the NHS and social care struggle with Covid, flu and other illnesses.

There is an “exceptionally difficult winter ahead” as an already overworked NHS tries to cope with Covid, flu and other illnesses.

MORE HERE: Covid-19 and flu: Sheffield health boss warns of ‘exceptionally difficult winter ahead’

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 10:01

9.13am - Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on 2021: These are the roads that will be closed

Crowds gather for the Sheffield Christmas Lights switch on in 2019. The event will bring road closures this year.

Sheffield switches on its Christmas lights on Sunday – but it will bring road closures in the city centre.

MORE HERE: Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on 2021: These are the roads that will be closed

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 10:00

8.48am - Baby gender reveal after funeral of death crash victim Ryan Geddes who was due to become a dad

Ryan Geddes died in a collision near Kiveton Park last month. His funeral is to be held

A baby gender reveal is to be held after the funeral of a South Yorkshire crash victim who was due to become a dad.

MORE HERE: Baby gender reveal after funeral of death crash victim Ryan Geddes who was due to become a dad

