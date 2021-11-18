Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Sheffield health boss warns of 'exceptionally difficult winter ahead'
Updates from The Star team including public health director Greg Fell’s warning that there is an “exceptionally difficult winter ahead” for the NHS.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:59 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, November 18).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a baby gender reveal is to be held after the funeral of a South Yorkshire crash victim who was due to become a dad.
Last updated: Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 11:48
- Public health director Greg Fell has suggested it will be a difficult winter as NHS tries to cope with Covid, flu and other illnesses
- A baby gender reveal will be held after the funeral of Kiveton park crash victim Ryan Geddes
Stay up to date with all HS2 news as the eastern leg of the high-speed rail route is scrapped
We’ll be bringing you reaction throughout the day from Sheffield and Yorkshire stakeholders.
10.47am - Sheffield Christmas lights 2021: Everybody's Talking About Jamie icon Jamie Campbell to turn on lights
Jamie Campbell, the man who inspired a hit musical, and long-running Sheffield panto star Damian Williams, will feature in this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.
10.37am - Woman in intensive care for weeks with Covid thanks Sheffield doctors and nurses for saving her life
A patient who was admitted to the Northern General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with Covid-19 has paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who cared for her.
9.49am - Covid-19 and flu: Sheffield health boss warns of 'exceptionally difficult winter ahead'
There is an “exceptionally difficult winter ahead” as an already overworked NHS tries to cope with Covid, flu and other illnesses.
9.13am - Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on 2021: These are the roads that will be closed
Sheffield switches on its Christmas lights on Sunday – but it will bring road closures in the city centre.
8.48am - Baby gender reveal after funeral of death crash victim Ryan Geddes who was due to become a dad
A baby gender reveal is to be held after the funeral of a South Yorkshire crash victim who was due to become a dad.
