Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital
Updates from The Star team including news that buses were stopped near Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after yobs hurled missiles at them.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:24 pm
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, November 17).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how tram services have been disrupted due a tram failure early today and how Barnsley's mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra has collapsed into receivership.
Last updated: Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:26
12.10pm - Sheffield knife crime: Police boss warns of too many people still carrying weapons
South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has warned that there are “still too many knives on our streets”.
12.01pm - Police called to 'altercation' at Sheffield Aldi which left man in a 'bad way'
Police were called to an Aldi supermarket in Sheffield at the weekend when an ‘altercation’ took place which allegedly left a man injured.
11.33am - Tragedy as Sheffield student Josephine Docherty dies in 30m rock climbing accident
An inquest has heard how a 20-year-old woman from Sheffield died in a rock climbing accident in Devon after falling up to 30m and hitting two ledges last year.
10.53am - Midwives' vigil in Sheffield over staff shortages at maternity hospitals like Jessop Wing
Midwife numbers in maternity wards are dangerously low, say organisers of a protest in Sheffield planned for Sunday.
7.04am - Man who made Nazi salutes and yelled ‘Sieg Heil’ on board train in Sheffield wanted
A man who made Nazi salutes and yelled at other passengers on board a train in Sheffield is wanted by the police.
11.38am - Barnsley's mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra collapses into receivership
The Alhambra shopping centre in Barnsley town centre has gone bust.
8.56am - Sheffield supertram breakdown causes disruption and cancellations today
Trams services have been disrupted due a tram failure early today.
8.19am - Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital
Buses were stopped near Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital again last night after yobs hurled missiles at them.
