Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital

Updates from The Star team including news that buses were stopped near Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after yobs hurled missiles at them.

By Beth Kirkbride
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:24 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, November 17).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how tram services have been disrupted due a tram failure early today and how Barnsley's mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra has collapsed into receivership.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Sheffield Supertram has been disrupted by a breakdown today

Sheffield news: LIVE updates as tram failure causes travel disruption

Last updated: Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:26

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:26

12.10pm - Sheffield knife crime: Police boss warns of too many people still carrying weapons

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said there are too many knives on the streets

South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has warned that there are “still too many knives on our streets”.

MORE HERE: Sheffield knife crime: Police boss warns of too many people still carrying weapons

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:10

12.01pm - Police called to 'altercation' at Sheffield Aldi which left man in a 'bad way'

Police were called to an Aldi supermarket in Sheffield at the weekend when an ‘altercation’ took place which allegedly left a man injured.

MORE HERE: Police called to ‘altercation’ at Sheffield Aldi which left man in a ‘bad way’

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:10

11.33am - Tragedy as Sheffield student Josephine Docherty dies in 30m rock climbing accident

Josephine Docherty, from Sheffield, fell to her death while rock climbing

An inquest has heard how a 20-year-old woman from Sheffield died in a rock climbing accident in Devon after falling up to 30m and hitting two ledges last year.

MORE HERE: Tragedy as Sheffield student Josephine Docherty dies in 30m rock climbing accident

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:08

10.53am - Midwives' vigil in Sheffield over staff shortages at maternity hospitals like Jessop Wing

Midwife numbers in maternity wards are dangerously low, say organisers of a protest in Sheffield planned for Sunday.

MORE HERE: Midwives’ vigil in Sheffield over staff shortages at maternity hospitals like Jessop Wing

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:07

7.04am - Man who made Nazi salutes and yelled ‘Sieg Heil’ on board train in Sheffield wanted

A man who made Nazi salutes and yelled at other passengers on board a train in Sheffield is wanted by the police.

MORE HERE: Man who made Nazi salutes and yelled ‘Sieg Heil’ on board train in Sheffield wanted

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:01

11.38am - Barnsley's mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra collapses into receivership

Receivers have been appointed to sell the building, which has 40 shop units and operators including Wilko, Primark and Iceland.

The Alhambra shopping centre in Barnsley town centre has gone bust.

MORE HERE: Barnsley’s mini-Meadowhall shopping centre the Alhambra collapses into receivership

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 12:00

8.56am - Sheffield supertram breakdown causes disruption and cancellations today

Sheffield Supertram has been disrupted by a breakdown today

Trams services have been disrupted due a tram failure early today.

MORE HERE: Sheffield supertram breakdown causes disruption and cancellations today

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 11:59

8.19am - Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital

Buses were attacked near Firth Park and the Northern General last night

Buses were stopped near Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital again last night after yobs hurled missiles at them.

MORE HERE: Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital

