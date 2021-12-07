Sheffield news: LIVE updates as sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and crack cocaine seized by South Yorkshire Police
Updates from The Star team as an illegal immigrant who was most likely ‘trafficked’ into the UK has been jailed after he admitted overseeing a cannabis harvest at two South Yorkshire homes.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:08 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, December 7).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how South Yorkshire Police made 12 arrests and recovered a sawn-off shotgun in Barnsley as part of Operation Duxford.
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 12:54
12.47pm - What Arthur's law would mean for child killers like the murderers of Blake and Tristan Barrass in Sheffield
Today (December 7) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that new laws will mean that people who deliberately kill a child will die in prison.
12.40pm - Boy, 16, arrested over burglaries, robberies and assault in Fulwood and Norfolk Park, Sheffield
A boy has been arrested over a mini-crime wave which hit Sheffield’s suburbs overnight.
11.34am - Barnsley Council: Labour cabinet member 'would hate for' Liberal Democrat opposition to 'take credit' after heating bills slashed
A Barnsley cabinet member said she ‘would hate for the Lib Dems to take credit’ for lowering the price of community heating schemes.
10.06am - Illegal immigrant overseeing South Yorkshire cannabis harvest was most likely 'trafficked' into the UK
An illegal immigrant who was most likely “trafficked” into the UK has been jailed after he admitted overseeing a cannabis harvest at two South Yorkshire homes.
9.57am - House catches fire on Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, after arson attack on wheelie bin
A house in Sheffield caught fire after flames from an arson attack on a wheelie bin spread to the property.
10.02am - Sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and crack cocaine seized by South Yorkshire Police during raids
South Yorkshire Police made 12 arrests and recovered a sawn-off shotgun in Barnsley as part of Operation Duxford.
9.25am - Sheffield McDonalds stop taking delivery orders as drivers strike over pay
Branches of Mcdonalds in Sheffield stopped taking delivery orders last night as drivers for Just Eat began their strike over pay.
8.25am - Sheffield skincare company Facetheory cleans up with £10m investment
A Sheffield skincare brand is set to supercharge international growth in Europe and the US after a £10m investment.
