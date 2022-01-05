Sheffield news: LIVE updates as police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues
Updates from The Star team as the police hunt for the killer of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield on Boxing Day continues.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:03 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, January 5).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top stories, which so far includes news that a drug-fuelled dangerous driver who sparked a high-speed police chase has been spared from prison after a judge was told he has been struggling since his brother’s murder.
Sheffield news: LIVE updates as police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues
8.53am - Sheffield murder victim Kavan Brissett's brother, Kye, spared from prison after police chase
A drug-fuelled dangerous driver who sparked a high-speed police chase has been spared from prison after a judge was told he has been struggling since his brother Kavan Brissett’s murder.
8.21am - Sheffield family's fear after pedigree pet pug goes missing
A worried family fear for the safety of their beloved pet after he went missing after rushing out of their home onto a Sheffield street yesterday.
7.35am - Gypsy Queen murder: Police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues after pub stabbing in Sheffield
The police hunt for the killer of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield on Boxing Day is continuing.
