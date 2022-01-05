Sheffield news: LIVE updates as police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues

Updates from The Star team as the police hunt for the killer of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield on Boxing Day continues.

By Beth Kirkbride
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:03 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, January 5).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top stories, which so far includes news that a drug-fuelled dangerous driver who sparked a high-speed police chase has been spared from prison after a judge was told he has been struggling since his brother’s murder.

Macauley Byrne was stabbed to death when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

Sheffield news: LIVE updates as police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues

Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 11:01

Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 11:01

8.53am - Sheffield murder victim Kavan Brissett's brother, Kye, spared from prison after police chase

Pictured is murder victim Kavan Brissett who was only 21-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sheffield in 2018.

A drug-fuelled dangerous driver who sparked a high-speed police chase has been spared from prison after a judge was told he has been struggling since his brother Kavan Brissett’s murder.

MORE HERE: Sheffield murder victim Kavan Brissett’s brother, Kye, spared from prison after police chase

Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 11:00

8.21am - Sheffield family's fear after pedigree pet pug goes missing

Hendo the pet pug has gone missing, sparking concerns from his Sheffield family

A worried family fear for the safety of their beloved pet after he went missing after rushing out of their home onto a Sheffield street yesterday.

MORE HERE: Sheffield family’s fear after pedigree pet pug goes missing

Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 11:00

Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 10:57

7.35am - Gypsy Queen murder: Police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues after pub stabbing in Sheffield

Macauley Byrne was stabbed to death when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on Boxing Day

The police hunt for the killer of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield on Boxing Day is continuing.

MORE HERE: Gypsy Queen murder: Police hunt for killer of Coley Byrne continues after pub stabbing in Sheffield

