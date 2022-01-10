MORE HERE: Murderer Ross Turton jailed for life after fatal Sheffield stabbing of Sheffield dad Danny Irons

12.00pm - Judge Roger Thomas sentenced Ross Turton to life imprisonment for the murder of Danny Irons and told him he must serve a minumum of 25 years of custody before he can be considered for parole.

He added that any time Turton has already spent remanded in custody will be taken into account.

11.49am - Judge Thomas has told Turton he faces a sentence of “life imprisonment” but he has to decide how long the defendant must serve before he can be considered for release, where after he will remain on licence for life.

11.45am - Judge Thomas has told Ross Turton that he murdered Danny Irons by stabbing him in a small park near to a house where Turton was commercially growing cannabis and Turton had feared someone had been trying to burgle the property.

11.30am - John Elvidge QC, defending, has also stated that what happened to murder victim Danny Irons is a tragic example of what can happen when there is access to a blade during a confrontation.

11.22am - Judge Thomas has briefly retired for ten minutes having heard defence barrister John Elvidge QC’s mitigation for convicted murderer Ross Turton. Mr Elvidge described working-man Turton as not being a “typical defendant”.

11.18am - John Elvidge QC, defending, said the tragic loss suffered by murder victim Danny Irons’s mother Christine, her family and the friends of Danny Irons is acknowledged.

He also added that convicted murderer Ross Turton’s family and friends have been shocked by his conviction and have found the situation “incredulous” because he is regarded by others as a reliable, supportive and trustworthy man.

11.06am - Prior to sentencing, Judge Roger Thomas, upon his arrival into court, has revealed that he has read references for convicted murderer Ross Turton as well as a personal statement from victim Danny Irons’s mother Christine Irons.

10.58am - The sentencing of convicted murderer Ross Turton is due to get underway at Doncaster Crown Court shortly after 11am, today, Monday, January 10, after Turton was found guilty of murdering Sheffield man Danny Irons who suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest.

10.10am - The sentencing hearing of convicted murderer Ross Turton who stabbed and killed Sheffield man Danny Irons is slightly delayed this morning after it was scheduled for a 10am start but it still expected to proceed at some stage this morning, Monday, Jan 10.

9.47am - Knife-wielding killer Ross Turton who stabbed Sheffield father-of-three Danny Irons to death is shortly due to be sentenced for murder at Doncaster Crown Court this morning, Monday, January 10.

The court previously heard how Turton and Danny Chadwick had denied murdering 32-year-old Danny Irons after he collapsed and died of a stab wound to the chest on Fretson Green, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.