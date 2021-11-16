Sheffield news: LIVE updates as killer Zephaniah McLeod set to be sentenced for stabbing Sheffield man on night out

Updates from The Star team including news that a killer who stabbed a Sheffield man to death and wounded seven others in the knife attack is to be sentenced this week.

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:29 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, November 16).

Sheffield has been hit by a shortage in supply of vaccines for both coronavirus and flu.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Jacob Billington, from Sheffield, was stabbed on a night out in Birmingham. His killer is to be sentenced this week

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 11:30

11.13am - Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys announce first 2022 tour dates and give update on new album - how you can get tickets

Arctic Monkeys playing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday September 18th 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says that the Sheffield band are working on a new LP and have announced tour dates.

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 10:28

8.15am - Sheffield hit by coronavirus and flu vaccine shortages as booster doses extended

A doctor prepares a coronavirus vaccine. Sheffield has been hit by supply problems of the coronavirus and 'flu vaccines

Sheffield has been hit by a shortage in supply of vaccines for both coronavirus and flu.

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 10:27

8.07am - Killer Zephaniah McLeod to be sentenced for stabbing Sheffield man on night out

A killer who stabbed a Sheffield man to death and wounded seven others in the knife attack is to be sentenced this week.

