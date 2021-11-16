Sheffield news: LIVE updates as killer Zephaniah McLeod set to be sentenced for stabbing Sheffield man on night out
Updates from The Star team including news that a killer who stabbed a Sheffield man to death and wounded seven others in the knife attack is to be sentenced this week.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:29 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, November 16).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how Sheffield has been hit by a shortage in supply of vaccines for both coronavirus and flu.
11.13am - Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys announce first 2022 tour dates and give update on new album - how you can get tickets
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says that the Sheffield band are working on a new LP and have announced tour dates.
Sheffield has been hit by a shortage in supply of vaccines for both coronavirus and flu.
8.07am - Killer Zephaniah McLeod to be sentenced for stabbing Sheffield man on night out
A killer who stabbed a Sheffield man to death and wounded seven others in the knife attack is to be sentenced this week.
