This page will be updated with all the latest stories published today (Monday, January 10).

Refresh this page for updates from court as Ross Turton is sentenced over the murder of Danny Irons, who was knifed on the Manor estate last April.

He will find out today how long he must serve behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Irons was fatally stabbed on the Manor estate in Sheffield