Sheffield news: LIVE updates as killer prepares to be sentenced
Updates from The Star team as the man convicted of murdering a dad-of-three in Sheffield is set to be sentenced today.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:01 am
He will find out today how long he must serve behind bars.
Last updated: Monday, 10 January, 2022, 08:32
- Killer set to discover his fate
- Number of fatalities on South Yorkshire’s roads revealed
Disappointment after knife amnesty bin on Sheffield estate is broken into
A knife amnesty bin aimed at making a Sheffield estate safer has been broken into.
Crashes on South Yorkshire's roads claimed the lives of 36 people in 2021
A total of 36 people lost their lives on South Yorkshire’s roads in 2021 in a year that saw communities hurt by many tragic and high-profile crashes.
Killer Ross Turton to be sentenced over murder of Danny Irons in Sheffield
A killer is to to sentenced today over the murder of a dad-of-three in Sheffield.
