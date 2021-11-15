Sheffield news: LIVE updates as illegal immigrant caught in Sheffield cannabis factory with plants worth up to £100,000

Updates from The Star team including news that an illegal immigrant has been jailed after he was caught in a house in Sheffield with cannabis plants worth up to £100,000.

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:56 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, November 15).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how five people found themselves waiting more than 12 hours to be seen in A&E in Sheffield during September.

Resmi Selami, aged 45, was found at his former home on Tapton Bank, near Crosspool, Sheffield, with 120 cannabis plants with an estimated, potential street value of between £33,600 and £100,800.

Last updated: Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:10

  • Sheffield Christmas Market in the city centre opens today
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 11:58

11.23am - Sheffield police in knife crime crackdown as new figures reveal two people are hospitalised each week

A knife crime crackdown, known as Operation Sceptre, has been launched in Sheffield today

A knife crime crackdown in Sheffield has been launched this week in a bid to save lives and reduce the number of weapons on the streets.

Monday, 15 November, 2021, 11:02

8.54am - Sheffield Christmas market 2021: Xmas stalls, bar and ferris wheel open today on Fargate

There are only six weeks left to finish your Christmas shopping – and now you can add Sheffield Christmas Market to your list of places to go!

Monday, 15 November, 2021, 11:01

7.52am - Police search mounted for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

A police search has been mounted for a missing woman last seen in Rotherham.

Monday, 15 November, 2021, 11:00

7.28am - Detectives renew appeal for information over attempted rape of woman near Barnsley golf course

Detectives investigating the attempted rape of a woman walking her dog near to a golf course in Barnsley have renewed their appeal for information.

Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:10

9.12am - Illegal immigrant caught in Sheffield cannabis factory with plants worth up to £100,000

