Updates from The Star team as a man accused of murdering a woman and three children is due in court again today.

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:28 pm

Tuesday, January 4

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news stories, which so far includes details of a South Yorkshire pervert who was caught with indecent images of youngsters that has a jail sentence hanging over his head.

Damien Bendall is due at court today over four murders and one rape (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 13:40

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 13:40

1.21pm - Sheffield mum accused of imprisoning son claimed respite care stopped because he became fed up

Pictured outside Sheffield Crown Court is Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, who has denied falsely imprisoning and neglecting her 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their home and neglecting him during a seven-month period.

A woman accused of imprisoning her son claimed he stopped having respite stay-overs because he became fed up with going to the care centre.

MORE HERE: Sheffield mum accused of imprisoning son claimed respite care stopped because he became fed up

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 13:38

1.14pm - Missing man Rotherham: Body found in search for Lee Bowman

A body has been found in the search for a Rotherham man who has not been seen since October.

MORE HERE: Missing man Rotherham: Body found in search for Lee Bowman

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:42

12.21pm - Gypsy Queen murder: Man charged in probe into fatal stabbing of Coley Byrne at Sheffield pub

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, died after he was stabbed at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield

Detectives investigating a Boxing Day murder in Sheffield have charged a man as part of the police probe.

MORE HERE: Gypsy Queen murder: Man charged in probe into fatal stabbing of Coley Byrne at Sheffield pub

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:41

12.12pm - Burger King launches UK's first Vegan Nuggets this week - when you can get them in Sheffield

Burger King has announced it will be launching vegan nuggets and this is how you can get them in Sheffield. Photo by Burger King/Getty/BeFunky.

Burger King is introducing Vegan Nuggets to the menu this week – and is the first chain in the UK to do so.

MORE HERE: Burger King launches UK’s first Vegan Nuggets this week - when you can get them in Sheffield

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:39

12.06pm - South Yorkshire Police in recruitment drive for new detectives

South Yorkshire Police has launched a recruitment drive for more detectives

South Yorkshire Police is advertising for new detectives to join the force.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire Police in recruitment drive for new detectives

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:38

10.56am - No housing development for 'irreplaceable' former Rotherham sports field after appeal dismissed

Council bosses said that the site is an "an irreplaceable amenity", and that "its loss cannot be compensated for."

Houses will not be built on an ‘irreplaceable’ former sports field after a developer’s appeal was thrown out by the Planning Inspectorate.

MORE HERE: No housing development for ‘irreplaceable’ former Rotherham sports field after appeal dismissed

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:34

10.53am - Turn arrow to be installed at notorious Rotherham junction

A turn arrow is set to be installed at a notorious junction in Rotherham, to give drivers more time to make a right turn to get into Wales Bar.

MORE HERE: Turn arrow to be installed at notorious Rotherham junction

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:31

9.26am - South Yorkshire men involved in UK's largest illegal tobacco factory due in court in Sheffield

Three men involved in running the UK’s largest ever illegal tobacco factory are due in court in Sheffield today.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire men involved in UK’s largest illegal tobacco factory due in court in Sheffield

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 12:30

8.38am - South Yorkshire pervert with indecent images of youngsters has jail sentence hanging over his head

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire pervert caught with indecent images of youngsters has been told he has a prison sentence hanging over his head for two years.

A judge has warned a pervert who was caught with indecent images of youngsters that he will have a prison sentence hanging over his head for two years.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire pervert with indecent images of youngsters has jail sentence hanging over his head

