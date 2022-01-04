Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Damien Bendall is due in court accused of four murders and one rape
Updates from The Star team as a man accused of murdering a woman and three children is due in court again today.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:28 pm
Sheffield news: LIVE updates as Damien Bendall is due in court accused of four murders and one rape
1.21pm - Sheffield mum accused of imprisoning son claimed respite care stopped because he became fed up
A woman accused of imprisoning her son claimed he stopped having respite stay-overs because he became fed up with going to the care centre.
1.14pm - Missing man Rotherham: Body found in search for Lee Bowman
A body has been found in the search for a Rotherham man who has not been seen since October.
12.21pm - Gypsy Queen murder: Man charged in probe into fatal stabbing of Coley Byrne at Sheffield pub
Detectives investigating a Boxing Day murder in Sheffield have charged a man as part of the police probe.
12.12pm - Burger King launches UK's first Vegan Nuggets this week - when you can get them in Sheffield
Burger King is introducing Vegan Nuggets to the menu this week – and is the first chain in the UK to do so.
12.06pm - South Yorkshire Police in recruitment drive for new detectives
South Yorkshire Police is advertising for new detectives to join the force.
10.56am - No housing development for 'irreplaceable' former Rotherham sports field after appeal dismissed
Houses will not be built on an ‘irreplaceable’ former sports field after a developer’s appeal was thrown out by the Planning Inspectorate.
10.53am - Turn arrow to be installed at notorious Rotherham junction
A turn arrow is set to be installed at a notorious junction in Rotherham, to give drivers more time to make a right turn to get into Wales Bar.
9.26am - South Yorkshire men involved in UK's largest illegal tobacco factory due in court in Sheffield
Three men involved in running the UK’s largest ever illegal tobacco factory are due in court in Sheffield today.
8.38am - South Yorkshire pervert with indecent images of youngsters has jail sentence hanging over his head
A judge has warned a pervert who was caught with indecent images of youngsters that he will have a prison sentence hanging over his head for two years.
