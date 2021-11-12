Sheffield news: LIVE updates as ambulance service issues urgent plea in bid to keep waiting times down
Updates from The Star team including news that Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued an urgent plea to help keep waiting times down in a bid to save lives.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 8:33 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, November 12).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a man avoided jail despite threatening to shoot police officers and how a family has paid tribute to a man killed in a crash as he crossed a road.
Last updated: Friday, 12 November, 2021, 10:01
9:58am - Entrepreneur gives update on future of famous restaurant and two other popular venues
One of Sheffield’s top food entrepreneurs has opened up about the future of three of his famous venues, calling it ‘the end of a chapter’.
8:49am - Rotherham child sexual abuse scandal: Heartbreaking account from survivor
Harrowing accounts from survivors of child sexual exploitation were read out to a meeting of Rotherham’s full council while calls were made for the administration to tackle the problem
8:39am - Sheffield man spared jail after threatening to shoot police officers
A man has been spared from jail after he sparked a fracas with police who had been checking if his partner was safe
8:36am - ‘RIP Dad:’ Family’s tributes as Doncaster road death crash victim David Kerry is named
The family and friends of a dad killed as he crossed a road in Doncaster have been paying tribute after he was named.
8:33am - Yorkshire Ambulance Service issues public plea amid concerns long waiting times are putting lives at risk
People are waiting longer for ambulances to arrive in Yorkshire than almost anywhere else in the country, new figures show
