Sheffield news: LIVE updates as ambulance service issues urgent plea in bid to keep waiting times down

Updates from The Star team including news that Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued an urgent plea to help keep waiting times down in a bid to save lives.

By Beth Kirkbride
Friday, 12th November 2021, 8:33 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, November 12).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a man avoided jail despite threatening to shoot police officers and how a family has paid tribute to a man killed in a crash as he crossed a road.

Email [email protected]

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued an urgent plea in a bid to keep waiting times down

Last updated: Friday, 12 November, 2021, 10:01

  • Ambulance service issues urgent plea to keep waiting times down
  • Family pay tribute to man killed crossing road
  • Man avoids jail despite threatening to shoot police
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 10:01

9:58am - Entrepreneur gives update on future of famous restaurant and two other popular venues

The Milestone restaurant

One of Sheffield’s top food entrepreneurs has opened up about the future of three of his famous venues, calling it ‘the end of a chapter’.

READ MORE: Entrepreneur gives update on future of famous restaurant and two other popular venues

Friday, 12 November, 2021, 08:49

8:49am - Rotherham child sexual abuse scandal: Heartbreaking account from survivor

Harrowing accounts from survivors of child sexual exploitation were read out to a meeting of Rotherham’s full council while calls were made for the administration to tackle the problem

Child sexual exploitation

READ MORE: Rotherham child sexual abuse scandal: Heartbreaking account from survivor

Friday, 12 November, 2021, 08:39

8:39am - Sheffield man spared jail after threatening to shoot police officers

A man has been spared from jail after he sparked a fracas with police who had been checking if his partner was safe

Sheffield Crown Court

READ MORE: Sheffield man spared jail after threatening to shoot police officers

Friday, 12 November, 2021, 08:37

8:36am - ‘RIP Dad:’ Family’s tributes as Doncaster road death crash victim David Kerry is named

The family and friends of a dad killed as he crossed a road in Doncaster have been paying tribute after he was named.

READ MORE: ‘RIP Dad:’ Family’s tributes as Doncaster road death crash victim David Kerry is named

David Kerry was killed in a collision

Friday, 12 November, 2021, 08:34

8:33am - Yorkshire Ambulance Service issues public plea amid concerns long waiting times are putting lives at risk

People are waiting longer for ambulances to arrive in Yorkshire than almost anywhere else in the country, new figures show

An appeal has been made to help keep ambulance waiting times down

READ MORE: Yorkshire Ambulance Service issues public plea amid concerns long waiting times are putting lives at risk

