Sheffield news: LIVE updates as 21 mums in labour diverted away from Jessop Wing over midwife shortage
Updates from The Star team including news that mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies when the city’s Jessop Wing maternity hospital was hit by staff shortages.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:31 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, November 11).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how funerals are planned for friends killed in horror collision, and the city holds a two minute silence for Armstice Day.
Sheffield news LIVE: updates as mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies
Last updated: Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 12:40
- Staff shortages at Jessop Wing caused 21 expectant mothers to be diverted to deliver children
11.25am - Sheffield cricket star Joe Root calls for "change and actions" from Yorkshire over racism scandal
Sheffield cricket star Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire, claiming a racism crisis has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”.
11.13am - Tramlines Sheffield: Tickets for city's biggest music festival go on sale tomorrow - here's how to get them
Tramlines, Sheffield’s largest music festival, is set to return to the city next year, with tickets due to go on sale from tomorrow.
11.18am - Council spending over £120k on security measures at new council housing estate in Sheffield
Sheffield Council bosses are spending more than £120,000 on security at a site where new council housing is being built.
10.31am - Two lanes closed after crash on M1 near Sheffield this morning
Two lanes have been closed on the M1 near Sheffield today after a crash, which is causing traffic jams this morning.
10.28am - House burglars are on the prowl in these 10 areas of Sheffield - is your neighbourhood being targeted?
Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where burglary is the most prominent.
9.12am - Two men due in court over alleged abduction of child in Sheffield
Two men are due in court in Sheffield this month over the alleged abduction of a young child.
8.42am - Jessop Wing crisis: 21 mums in labour diverted out of city over midwife shortage
Mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies when the city’s Jessop wing maternity hospital was hit by staff shortages.
7.29am - Kiveton Park crash: Funerals planned for friends killed in horror collision
Friends and relatives of three young men killed in a horror crash are preparing to say their final farewells.
7.11am - Motorcyclist died after being hit by bird on Mortimer Road in Sheffield, inquest hears, as family pay tribute
The family of a motorcyclist who was hit by a bird and died in Sheffield have paid tribute at the inquest into his death.
