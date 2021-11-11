Sheffield news: LIVE updates as 21 mums in labour diverted away from Jessop Wing over midwife shortage

Updates from The Star team including news that mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies when the city’s Jessop Wing maternity hospital was hit by staff shortages.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:31 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, November 11).

Refresh this page for updates on today's top news, which so far includes how funerals are planned for friends killed in horror collision, and the city holds a two minute silence for Armstice Day.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, The Jessop Wing. Mums had to leave Sheffield to give birth after it was hit by staff illness and a wave of complicated pregnancies

Sheffield news LIVE: updates as mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies

Last updated: Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 12:40

  • Staff shortages at Jessop Wing caused 21 expectant mothers to be diverted to deliver children
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 12:40

11.25am - Sheffield cricket star Joe Root calls for "change and actions" from Yorkshire over racism scandal

Joe, currently in Australia leading the Test side's Ashes preparations, issued a statement on the matter following weeks of escalating pressure at the club he has represented since childhood.

Sheffield cricket star Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire, claiming a racism crisis has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”.

MORE HERE: Sheffield cricket star Joe Root calls for “change and actions” from Yorkshire over racism scandal

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 12:39

11.13am - Tramlines Sheffield: Tickets for city's biggest music festival go on sale tomorrow - here's how to get them

Tramlines tickets for its 2022 festival will go on sale on Friday.

Tramlines, Sheffield’s largest music festival, is set to return to the city next year, with tickets due to go on sale from tomorrow.

MORE HERE: Tramlines Sheffield: Tickets for city’s biggest music festival go on sale tomorrow - here’s how to get them

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 12:08

11.18am - Council spending over £120k on security measures at new council housing estate in Sheffield

Sheffield Council bosses are spending more than £120,000 on security at a site where new council housing is being built.

Sheffield Council bosses are spending more than £120,000 on security at a site where new council housing is being built.

MORE HERE: Council spending over £120k on security measures at new council housing estate in Sheffield

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:42

10.31am - Two lanes closed after crash on M1 near Sheffield this morning

The M1 has two lanes closed because of a crash near Sheffield

Two lanes have been closed on the M1 near Sheffield today after a crash, which is causing traffic jams this morning.

MORE HERE: Two lanes closed after crash on M1 near Sheffield this morning

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:41

10.28am - House burglars are on the prowl in these 10 areas of Sheffield - is your neighbourhood being targeted?

There were 12 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in September 2021

Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where burglary is the most prominent.

MORE HERE: House burglars are on the prowl in these 10 areas of Sheffield - is your neighbourhood being targeted?

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:41

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:39

9.12am - Two men due in court over alleged abduction of child in Sheffield

Two men are due in court later this month over the alleged abduction of a child

Two men are due in court in Sheffield this month over the alleged abduction of a young child.

MORE HERE: Two men due in court over alleged abduction of child in Sheffield

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:37

8.42am - Jessop Wing crisis: 21 mums in labour diverted out of city over midwife shortage

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, The Jessop Wing. Mums had to leave Sheffield to give birth after it was hit by staff illness and a wave of complicated pregnancies

Mums were forced out of Sheffield to have their babies when the city’s Jessop wing maternity hospital was hit by staff shortages.

MORE HERE: Jessop Wing crisis: 21 mums in labour diverted out of city over midwife shortage

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:35

7.29am - Kiveton Park crash: Funerals planned for friends killed in horror collision

Friends Martin Ward, Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, also known as Ryan Lee, all died in a crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday, October 24. Their funerals have been planned.

Friends and relatives of three young men killed in a horror crash are preparing to say their final farewells.

MORE HERE: Kiveton Park crash: Funerals planned for friends killed in horror collision

Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:33

7.11am - Motorcyclist died after being hit by bird on Mortimer Road in Sheffield, inquest hears, as family pay tribute

William Jackson died after being hit by a bird and coming off his motorbike when he was driving along Mortimer Road in Bradfield, Sheffield, an inquest heard

The family of a motorcyclist who was hit by a bird and died in Sheffield have paid tribute at the inquest into his death.

MORE HERE: Motorcyclist died after being hit by bird on Mortimer Road in Sheffield, inquest hears, as family pay tribute

