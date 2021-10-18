Sheffield news LIVE: Tommy Ward killer remains free as police fail to crack case
Updates from The Star team regarding the Stagecoach bus strike, and the latest crime news including updates on the unsolved Tommy Ward case.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:56 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, October 18).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes Stagecoach bus strike cancelled but services still missing and South Yorkshire Police Federation warns officers 'have never been under so much strain'.
Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Tommy Ward killer remains free as police fail to crack case
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 10:53
9.05am - Stagecoach strike Sheffield: Bus strike cancelled but services still missing
Bus passengers in South Yorkshire and Chesterfield are gearing up for cancellations again this morning – but a planned strike has been cancelled.
8.41am - Tommy Ward murder: Killer still free as South Yorkshire Police fail to crack case
Heartbroken relatives of an elderly man who died after he was brutally attacked in a robbery in his own home have endured another year of agony.
Page 1 of 1