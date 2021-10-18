Sheffield news LIVE: Tommy Ward killer remains free as police fail to crack case

Updates from The Star team regarding the Stagecoach bus strike, and the latest crime news including updates on the unsolved Tommy Ward case.

By Beth Kirkbride
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:56 am

Monday, October 18

Stagecoach bus strike cancelled but services still missing and South Yorkshire Police Federation warns officers 'have never been under so much strain'.

Tommy Ward, aged 80, was the victim of a brutal robbery in his own home

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Tommy Ward killer remains free as police fail to crack case

Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 10:53

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 10:53

9.05am - Stagecoach strike Sheffield: Bus strike cancelled but services still missing

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

Bus passengers in South Yorkshire and Chesterfield are gearing up for cancellations again this morning – but a planned strike has been cancelled.

Stagecoach strike Sheffield: Bus strike cancelled but services still missing

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 10:25

8.41am - Tommy Ward murder: Killer still free as South Yorkshire Police fail to crack case

Heartbroken relatives of an elderly man who died after he was brutally attacked in a robbery in his own home have endured another year of agony.

Heartbroken relatives of an elderly man who died after he was brutally attacked in a robbery in his own home have endured another year of agony.

Tommy Ward murder: Killer still free as South Yorkshire Police fail to crack case

