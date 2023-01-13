News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield news live blog: Today's latest headlines including 'police officer attacked by suspect' and the latest weather forecast

Hello, and welcome to The Star’s live news blog.

By Lee Peace
5 minutes ago

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, January 13).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes a story about a police officer being attacked by a suspect.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Sheffield city centre.

Today’s latest headlines including ‘police officer attacked by suspect’ and latest weather forecast

Key Events

  • Police officer attacked by suspect during operation
  • Latest weather forecast
1pm - Cuneo’s ice cream firm owner overwhelmed by support from Sheffield people in fight to stay outside Endcliffe Park

Neale Gibson, representing Andrew Cuneo, right, holding up a copy of The Star at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's planning committee

The owner of a Sheffield ice cream firm who won the right to continue working outside Endcliffe Park said he has been amazed by the public support.

12.15pm - Heartbroken Lisa Marie Presley fans remember collaboration with Sheffield musician Richard Hawley

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Heartbroken music fans are mourning Lisa Marie Presley, who has died at the age of 54, and remembering her collaboration with Sheffield’s Richard Hawley.​​​​​​​

11am - South Yorkshire Police: 'There's a chicken in my garden' among 47,000 emergency calls made in one month

South Yorkshire Police took 47,000 calls in December 2022, including someone upset that the wrong table had been delivered through Facebook Marketplace.

‘I ordered a table on Marketplace and the wrong table has come’ was among the 47,000 police calls answered by South Yorkshire Police last month.

10am - Luxury watch shop to defy economy and open on premium Sheffield shopping street

Men measuring up the former Igloo lettings unit on Ecclesall Road for the forthcoming Gabrielli and Co watch shop.

A luxury watch company is opening a shop on a premium Sheffield street as two best friends ‘turn passion into reality’.

9.45am - Sheffield weather weekend: Trees fall as winds of up to 40mph predicted across South Yorkshire

A tree has already fallen in Burgoyne Close, Hillfoot, as winds of up to 40mph are predicted in Sheffield today.

Sheffield will be battered by winds of up to 40mph today as a rainstorm passes over England.

9.40am - Abbeydale Picture House: ‘Dry bar’ and programme of events launched at historic Sheffield venue

A dry bar has been launched at Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield (Photo: Timm Cleasby)

Abbeydale Picture House has launched a ‘dry bar’ and announced a programme of events throughout January as work towards the purchase of the historic building continues.

9.25am - Bloo 88: Popular bar on Sheffield's West Street closes, with new landlord sought to take over historic pub

Bloo 88.

A cocktail bar and pizza restaurant in Sheffield city centre has closed, with a new landlord being sought to run the historic pub building.

9.20am - Container Park Sheffield: Decision made on future of delayed and over-budget attraction

The Container Park on Fargate will be dismantled from Monday January 30.

A decision has been made to dismantle Sheffield’s troubled shipping container complex.

9am - Boy arrested and officer attacked in major Sheffield police operation which involved the use of drones

Police van.

Three people have been arrested – including a boy of 16 – after a Sheffield police operation tackling drugs and anti-social behaviour which involved officers using drones.

