This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, January 13).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes a court case about a man who said he ‘sh*t himself’ during a suspected robbery and a story about a police officer being attacked by a suspect.
Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]
Today’s latest headlines including ‘man says he “sh*t himself” during suspected robbery’ and ‘police officer attacked by suspect’
Key Events
- Man tells a court he ‘s**t himself’ during a suspected armed robbery
- Police officer attacked by suspect during operation
- Latest weather forecast
11am - South Yorkshire Police: 'There's a chicken in my garden' among 47,000 emergency calls made in one month
9.45am - Sheffield weather weekend: Trees fall as winds of up to 40mph predicted across South Yorkshire
9.40am - Abbeydale Picture House: ‘Dry bar’ and programme of events launched at historic Sheffield venue
9.25am - Bloo 88: Popular bar on Sheffield's West Street closes, with new landlord sought to take over historic pub
9.15am - Man says he "sh*t himself" during suspected Sheffield robbery that allegedly caused a death
9am - Boy arrested and officer attacked in major Sheffield police operation which involved the use of drones
Page 1 of 1