News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Sheffield news live blog: Today's latest headlines including 'man says he "sh*t himself" during suspected robbery' and 'police officer attacked by suspect'

Hello, and welcome to The Star’s live news blog.

By Lee Peace
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:18am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, January 13).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes a court case about a man who said he ‘sh*t himself’ during a suspected robbery and a story about a police officer being attacked by a suspect.

Hide Ad

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Sheffield city centre.

Today’s latest headlines including ‘man says he “sh*t himself” during suspected robbery’ and ‘police officer attacked by suspect’

Key Events

  • Man tells a court he ‘s**t himself’ during a suspected armed robbery
  • Police officer attacked by suspect during operation
  • Latest weather forecast
Show new updates

11am - South Yorkshire Police: 'There's a chicken in my garden' among 47,000 emergency calls made in one month

South Yorkshire Police took 47,000 calls in December 2022, including someone upset that the wrong table had been delivered through Facebook Marketplace.

‘I ordered a table on Marketplace and the wrong table has come’ was among the 47,000 police calls answered by South Yorkshire Police last month.

10am - Luxury watch shop to defy economy and open on premium Sheffield shopping street

Men measuring up the former Igloo lettings unit on Ecclesall Road for the forthcoming Gabrielli and Co watch shop.

A luxury watch company is opening a shop on a premium Sheffield street as two best friends ‘turn passion into reality’.

9.45am - Sheffield weather weekend: Trees fall as winds of up to 40mph predicted across South Yorkshire

A tree has already fallen in Burgoyne Close, Hillfoot, as winds of up to 40mph are predicted in Sheffield today.

Sheffield will be battered by winds of up to 40mph today as a rainstorm passes over England.

9.40am - Abbeydale Picture House: ‘Dry bar’ and programme of events launched at historic Sheffield venue

A dry bar has been launched at Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield (Photo: Timm Cleasby)

Abbeydale Picture House has launched a ‘dry bar’ and announced a programme of events throughout January as work towards the purchase of the historic building continues.

9.25am - Bloo 88: Popular bar on Sheffield's West Street closes, with new landlord sought to take over historic pub

Bloo 88.

A cocktail bar and pizza restaurant in Sheffield city centre has closed, with a new landlord being sought to run the historic pub building.

9.20am - Container Park Sheffield: Decision made on future of delayed and over-budget attraction

The Container Park on Fargate will be dismantled from Monday January 30.

A decision has been made to dismantle Sheffield’s troubled shipping container complex.

9.15am - Man says he "sh*t himself" during suspected Sheffield robbery that allegedly caused a death

Pictured. left to right, are Callum Rutherford, aged 26, of Lee Avenue, at Deepcar, Sheffield, Jake Lakin, aged 22, of Smithy Moor Avenue, at Stocksbridge, Sheffield, and Arron Hartigan, aged 25, of Stocksbridge, Sheffield, who have all denied manslaughter and have also all pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a robbery and to having an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery.

A delivery man has told a court that he “sh*t himself” during a suspected armed robbery that allegedly led to the death of his colleague.

9am - Boy arrested and officer attacked in major Sheffield police operation which involved the use of drones

Police van.

Three people have been arrested – including a boy of 16 – after a Sheffield police operation tackling drugs and anti-social behaviour which involved officers using drones.

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldEmail