Tommy Hydes, aged 24, died alongside his nephew, Josh Hydes ( also known as Josh Bull) 20, when the white Mercedes GLS they were travelling in crashed through metal railings on Meadowhall Way and plunged into the River Don below at around 7pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021

An inquest is to be held today into the deaths of two men who died after the car they were travelling in plunged into the River Don, near Meadowhall.