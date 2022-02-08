Sheffield news: BREAKING updates as man jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear

The Star team will bring you the latest updates from across South Yorkshire today (Tuesday, February 8).

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:39 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories about Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top stories, which so far includes news that a man has been jailed after biting off part of a security guard’s ear and updates from police about the cars involved in a recent Sheffield shooting.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Karl Barnet, from Royston, Barnsley, has been jailed after an attack on a South Yorkshire street which saw part of a security guard's ear bitten off.

Sheffield news: LIVE updates as man is jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 13:03

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 13:03

12.12pm - Less than 20 per cent of Sheffield councillors complete carbon literacy training

Less than 20 percent of Sheffield councillors have completed carbon literacy training which aims to help them make decisions regarding the climate emergency.

Less than 20 percent of Sheffield councillors have taken the full carbon literacy training offered to help them make decisions regarding the climate emergency.

MORE HERE: Less than 20 per cent of Sheffield councillors complete carbon literacy training

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 12:57

11.56am - New way to heat Sheffield homes should be investigated, say councillors

Heat from water stored deep underground could be a new energy source for Sheffield, say councillors.

MORE HERE: New way to heat Sheffield homes should be investigated, say councillors

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 12:26

11.52am - Angry residents to blockade street near Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road in protest over speeding drivers

Residents living around Hunter's Bar will block Stretton Road to protest about speeding traffic.

Residents angry about speeding traffic rat running through their neighbourhood will blockade a road in protest this week.

MORE HERE: Angry residents to blockade street near Sheffield’s busy Ecclesall Road in protest over speeding drivers

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 12:26

11.52am - Angry residents to blockade street near Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road in protest over speeding drivers

Residents living around Hunter's Bar will block Stretton Road to protest about speeding traffic.

Residents angry about speeding traffic rat running through their neighbourhood will blockade a road in protest this week.

MORE HERE: Angry residents to blockade street near Sheffield’s busy Ecclesall Road in protest over speeding drivers

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 12:13

Live updates from court

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:53

11.32am - Meadowhall crash: Inquest to be held into deaths of men who drowned in River Don in Sheffield

Tommy Hydes, aged 24, died alongside his nephew, Josh Hydes ( also known as Josh Bull) 20, when the white Mercedes GLS they were travelling in crashed through metal railings on Meadowhall Way and plunged into the River Don below at around 7pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021

An inquest is to be held today into the deaths of two men who died after the car they were travelling in plunged into the River Don, near Meadowhall.

MORE HERE: Meadowhall crash: Inquest to be held into deaths of men who drowned in River Don in Sheffield

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:52

10.56am - Sheffield boxer Levi Kinsiona apologises after Lee Appleyard death threat

A Sheffield boxer has apologised after threatening to kill his Rotherham rival.

MORE HERE: Sheffield boxer Levi Kinsiona apologises after Lee Appleyard death threat

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:47

10.21am - Inquest begins into death of Sheffield son who died on train tracks after finding mum and grandmother murdered

Julie and Rose Hill were killed by Julie's nephew Christopher Whelan in 2016. Today, a inquest opened into the death of Julie's son Liam Parker, who died on train tracks seven weeks after he was the one to discover their bodies.

An inquest has begun for a young Sheffield man who died on a railway track just weeks after discovering the bodies of his murdered mum and grandmother.

MORE HERE: Inquest begins into death of Sheffield son who died on train tracks after finding mum and grandmother murdered

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:41

11.06am - Man jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear - Sheffield Crown Court

A man has been jailed after an attack on a South Yorkshire street which saw part of a security guard’s ear bitten off.

MORE HERE: Man jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear - Sheffield Crown Court

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:41

10.06am - Rolls-Royce shot at on Ecclesall Road, police reveal

A Rolls-Royce was shot at in a gun attack in Sheffield as well as a Lamborghini, police have revealed today.

MORE HERE: Rolls-Royce shot at on Ecclesall Road, police reveal

Next Page
Page 1 of 2