Sheffield news: BREAKING updates as man jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear
The Star team will bring you the latest updates from across South Yorkshire today (Tuesday, February 8).
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:39 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories about Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top stories, which so far includes news that a man has been jailed after biting off part of a security guard’s ear and updates from police about the cars involved in a recent Sheffield shooting.
Sheffield news: LIVE updates as man is jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 13:03
12.12pm - Less than 20 per cent of Sheffield councillors complete carbon literacy training
Less than 20 percent of Sheffield councillors have taken the full carbon literacy training offered to help them make decisions regarding the climate emergency.
11.56am - New way to heat Sheffield homes should be investigated, say councillors
Heat from water stored deep underground could be a new energy source for Sheffield, say councillors.
11.52am - Angry residents to blockade street near Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road in protest over speeding drivers
Residents angry about speeding traffic rat running through their neighbourhood will blockade a road in protest this week.
Live updates from court
11.32am - Meadowhall crash: Inquest to be held into deaths of men who drowned in River Don in Sheffield
An inquest is to be held today into the deaths of two men who died after the car they were travelling in plunged into the River Don, near Meadowhall.
10.56am - Sheffield boxer Levi Kinsiona apologises after Lee Appleyard death threat
A Sheffield boxer has apologised after threatening to kill his Rotherham rival.
10.21am - Inquest begins into death of Sheffield son who died on train tracks after finding mum and grandmother murdered
An inquest has begun for a young Sheffield man who died on a railway track just weeks after discovering the bodies of his murdered mum and grandmother.
11.06am - Man jailed after biting off part of security guard’s ear - Sheffield Crown Court
A man has been jailed after an attack on a South Yorkshire street which saw part of a security guard’s ear bitten off.
10.06am - Rolls-Royce shot at on Ecclesall Road, police reveal
A Rolls-Royce was shot at in a gun attack in Sheffield as well as a Lamborghini, police have revealed today.
