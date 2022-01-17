Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed, aged 30, who was fatally wounded after a reported shooting near Clough Lane, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, 2021.

A trial is due to start today over the alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who was fatally wounded after a shooting in the city.

11.16am - The defendants are now ready for the beginning of the trial into the alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed and have all been identified.

And The Honourable Mrs Justice Lambert - the judge in the trial - is now in court and there are many people seated in the public gallery.

11.04am -The five defendants in the trial into the murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed are due to appear very shortly at Sheffield Crown Court as preparations get underway.

10.40am - Due to the size, interest and Covid-19 social distancing concerns in the trial at Sheffield Crown Court into the alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed it is anticipated that an additional overspill court may be used with remote video coverage of the hearing.

10.35am - Barristers have now gathered in court preparing for the trial into the alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who was fatally-wounded after a shooting in the city.

The trial at Sheffield Crown Court is scheduled to start today, Monday, January 17, and is scheduled to last five weeks and will be heard before The Honourable Mrs Justice Lambert.

10.29am - A trial is due to start over the alleged murder of Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who was fatally-wounded after a shooting in the city.

The trial of five defendants is listed to begin today, Monday, January 17, at Sheffield Crown Court, following a police investigation into the death of Mr Javed who was found fatally wounded near Clough Road, close to Bramall Lane, Sheffield, during the evening of April 10, 2021.