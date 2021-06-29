Sheffield neighbours react to new-found fame after hilarious budgie TikTok goes viral

Eckington neighbours Matt York and Pat Matthews didn’t realise they were on camera when they arrived home from a celebratory night at the pub on June 7.

As they pulled up to the door, Pat asked if Matt had a dog.

"No, but I’ve got a budgie,” said Matt.

Eckington neighbours Matt York and Pat Matthews have gone viral after an hysterical clip of them discuss Matt's pet budgie went viral.

"A budgie?,” replied Pat, chuffed to bits. “You’re joking. I f***ing love budgies.”

Now, the clip captured on Matt’s doorbell camera of Pat’s delighted response has been seen around the world.

"It’s gone crackers,” said Matt, 33, whose partner Amy Dawson put the clip on her TikTok page only for it to pick up 2.6million views in a week.

"I checked the doorbell camera the next day to see when we had got home and saw the clip. It was hysterical, I couldn’t stop laughing.

"After it went viral I went round to see Pat and let him know, because I was worried he might not appreciate the attention. But he answered the door and said ‘I’m famous’.

"I think he was just happy he could give some attention to a budgie.”

The Eckington pals had been out on June 7 celebrating the birth of Matt and Amy’s daughter Ronni-Mae.

Together with Budge-Budge the bird, Matt and Pat plan to use their fame to raise money for a children's hospice.

The clip of Pat’s enthusiasm has been seen around the globe, with one of it’s 8,000 comments reading: “I love British humour.”

Pat, a 55-year-old specialist glass contractor, said: “All my mates have been calling me up saying it’s put a smile on their faces.

"It’s just a bit of friendly, harmless fun isn’t it."

Now, Matt, Pat and Budge Budge the bird – who was named by Matt’s five-year-old son Sheridan – are putting their fame to a good cause.

Matt, pictured with partner Amy and little boy Sheridan, was out celebrating the birth of their baby daughter Ronnie-Mae.

Matt plans to memorialize the viral moment on mugs and t-shirts and give the proceeds to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston.

"I think it’s a good way to make it for a good cause,” said Matt. “The more people who buy one the better.”

Pat said: “I was a bit anxious about everyone seeing the clip at first but knowing it could raise money for kids who need it makes it all better.”