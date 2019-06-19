Sheffield named one of UK's 'most welcoming' cities for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugee children. (Photo: PA).

The city has become home to 273 people escaping war and persecution in their homeland, according to the most recent data released by the Government from their flagship VPRS refugee scheme.

The data has been compiled by Citizens UK, which names Sheffield as 11th on the list of of cities to have resettled people from the war-torn country since the scheme was launched in September 2015.

Bradford and Leeds were the only two other places in Yorkshire to have given more homes to refugees than Sheffield in the rundown.

London was named the UK's 'most welcoming' city, having become home to 875 Syrian refugees since the scheme was launched.

Since launching the resettlement scheme in response to the Syrian conflict, the Government has vowed to resettle 20,000 refugees by 2020.

However, 72 local authorities have failed to resettle a single refugee family in that time.

This includes affluent London boroughs such as Westminster, the City of London and Harrow.

Britain's wealthiest county, Surrey, has only settled 4 refugees so far and some other home counties such as South Bucks, South Oxfordshire and South Cambridgeshire have not settled any refugees as part of the refugee scheme launched after the Syrian conflict.

The Top 20 most welcoming places in the UK for refugees

1. London – 875 (refugees settled)

2. Coventry – 590

3. Bradford – 473

4. Glasgow – 450

5. Birmingham – 387

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

6. Edinburgh – 348

7. Gateshead – 337

8. Belfast – 335

9.Leeds – 315

10. Newcastle upon Tyne – 284

11. Sheffield – 273

12. Bristol – 254

13. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon -204

14. County Durham – 194

15. Antrim and Newtownabbey – 183

16.Redcar and Cleveland – 182

17.Lisburn and Castlereagh – 179

18.Dundee – 170