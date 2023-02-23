Sheffield has been named one of the least sweary cities in the UK in a new survey based on comments written on the popular forum, Reddit.

Sheffield has been named as the UK’s third least potty-mouthed city. It was based on more than four million online comments.

According to the study, the Sheffield ‘subreddit’ – a Sheffield specific sub forum on Reddit which has over 85,000 members – ranked third after a total of 128,963 comments were analysed which revealed just 5.15 per cent of Sheffielders’ comments included a swear word.

S**t ranked as the Steel City’s favourite swear word with it being used in 30.84 per cent of comments, followed by f**k at 23.71 per cent. P*ss was also found to be a popular South Yorkshire choice, used most in the Sheffield subreddit than any other in the UK at 6.11 per cent.

Sheffield has ranked as one of the UK’s least sweary cities, according to a new study.

Meanwhile, just across the border, Derby ranked in first place for being the least sweary, with just 4.92 per cent of 20,000 comments including a swear word, with most common swear word of this region being s**t with a usage of 30.74 per cent.

Taking the second spot is Coventry, with 5.12 per cent of online comments including expletives based on 11,525 comments analysed on the city’s subreddit. Their swear word of choice was found to be s**t after being used in 42.54 per cent of comments using profanities, followed by f**k.

Top 10 least sweary cities in the UK:

*Derby – 4.92 per cent

*Coventry – 5.12 per cent

*Sheffield – 5.15 per cent

*Nottingham – 5.19 per cent

*Southampton – 6.02 per cent

*Cardiff – 6.13 per cent

*Birmingham – 6.36 per cent

*Leeds – 6.62 per cent

*Hull – 6.85 per cent

*Portsmouth – 6.86 per cent

Top 10 most sweary cities in the UK:

*Glasgow – 15.18 per cent

*Liverpool – 8.72 per cent

*London – 8.61 per cent

*Edinburgh – 8.49 per cent

*Belfast – 8.33 per cent

*Bradford – 7.66 per cent

*Bristol – 7.52 per cent

*Leicester – 7.5 per cent

*Newcastle upon Tyne – 7.07 per cent