Sheffield music project wins funding

A Sheffield arts initiative which brings families together through music has been awarded fresh funding to reach more young people.

Concerteenies team

Award-winning Concerteenies produces joyful, diverse musical events for children aged from birth to seven and will use the money to reach underserved communities. The funding is from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, a new organisation set up in memory of Sheffield Tramlines festival director Sarah Nulty. It will be used to part fund some Musical Stories concerts, which will bring to life illustrated children’s books with different instruments and energetic audience participation.

Concerteenies founder Polly Ives, who will narrate the events, said: “We are so excited and honoured to receive this funding. “It will help us inspire thousands of young people and their families across South Yorkshire through Musical Stories.

“This project promotes the value of high quality music in early years, helping children to be creative, curious, imaginative and to communicate.” In total there will be 74 Musical Stories events held across South Yorkshire across nurseries, schools and public venues by June 2023. The family performances will begin in January.

Concerteenies celebrate

The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, launched as a legacy to Sarah who died aged just 36 in 2018, announced the £500 funding boost last week. Trustees said Musical Stories was a ‘fantastic project’ to be involved with. The stories featured in Musical Stories include popular titles The Dinosaur Department Store and The Dog Who Could Dig.

Arts Council England is also funding the project and music for each story has been written by award-winning composer Paul Rissmann. Bespoke resources created as part of the project will also improve access for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and neurodiverse children. Since 2017, Concerteenies has involved 17,000 children and 14,474 adults in 902 events. It has worked with 234 professional musicians, ranging from harpists to folk fiddle players.

Sarah Nulty

Polly and a harpist from a previous concert

Sarah Nulty