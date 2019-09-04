Sheffield music festival organised in name of dad who died from killer condition

Devastated friends and relatives are still coming to terms with the loss of popular Dan Hallam who was struck down with sepsis at Christmas 2017 and died aged just 43.

Those loved ones will now gather for the second annual Danlines Festival at The Fat Cat in Kelham Island on Saturday, September 7.

Dan Hallam.

Dan's cousin Charissa Newsome, aged 42, said the event is being held to keep Dan's memory alive, raise awareness of sepsis and to raise money for the Sepsis Trust.

The Wincobank mum-of-two added: “Dan really loved music festivals and being around his friends and family so this is very specific to him.

“He was such a lovely guy and it has been incredibly hard for me personally and everyone that knew him.

“No-one can replace him - he was one in a billion – but we want to keep his memory alive and don't want to lose momentum in doing that.”

She added that it is also a good opportunity to make people aware of the killer condition that took Dan's life.

Said Charissa: “We need to get that message out there that people should check for the signs of sepsis because it is a nasty, awful and brutal infection.”

A similar musical event called BritFest was held in the summer at the Britannia Inn at Tupton and managed to raise more than £500 for the Sepsis Trust and specialist stroke services in Derbyshire.

Organisers are hoping to top that target at Danlines and people visiting are urged to donate in collection buckets that will be going around.

Charissa, who has also pledged to take part in a number of charity cycle rides next year, said: “We want people to come along, remember Dan, enjoy some live music and drop a bit of money into a collection bucket for the charity.”

The Nuke Romatics will be topping the bill alongside other musical acts.

Shaun Doane, lead signer of the Everley Pregnant Brothers, will be the DJ for the day.

The band plays at last year's event.

The event takes place between 2pm and 8pm.

Relatives of Dan previously told how the Beighton electrician thought he was coming down with the flu as he opened presents with his young daughter, Joy, on Christmas Day.

His condition worsened and by Boxing Day he was in hospital fighting for life after being diagnosed with sepsis.

The blood poisoning disease spread throughout his body and a medical team later had to amputate both his legs.

Just two weeks after being diagnosed Dan was dead.

Visitors enjoying last year's festival.

Sepsis kills around 45,000 people in the UK every year.

Early symptoms of sepsis can include:-

*A fever or low body temperature

*Chills and shivering

*A fast heartbeat

*Fast breathing.