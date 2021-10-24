Sheffield mums released ‘It Takes a Worried Mum’ track on Youtube to address climate crisis

Busy working mum, Cat Tuck said the mums’ choir, called ‘Voices for Action’ was set up to ‘send politicians a very clear message’ that they need to tackle the potential effects of climate breakdown, especially on the youngest generation.

And it only took 10 days for her to form the choir, re-write and rehearse a song, record a studio soundtrack and video and release the track called ‘It Takes a Worried Mum’ on YouTube ahead of the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference that begins from October 31 in Glasgow.

Surprisingly, she achieved all of this for the first time, with no prior experience or musical training.

COP26 will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

She said: “Scientists have known since Victorian times about the harm carbon emissions would cause our planet, yet all through the 20th century politicians did nothing.

“Despite repeated warnings from people like David Attenborough, our so-called leaders chose to do nothing, keeping a fossil-fuelled economy grinding along – and keeping their own jobs and investments safe.

“COP26 has been identified as our last chance to take real action to limit temperature increases if we – and our kids - are to avoid catastrophic changes in global weather but I have no faith that any of our leaders have the backbone to do what’s needed.

“While I feel I owe it to my son to speak out, I’m a busy working mum; whatever I did had to fit in between swimming classes and violin lessons - and I don’t want to inconvenience other working families in the action that I take.

I’ve got no musical training, but I figured that if the Military Wives can do it, then maybe so can a bunch of Sheffield mums!

“I had the idea two years ago but then Covid hit. The timing is tight but, as they say, if you want something doing…ask a busy mum!”

The clip “It takes a Worried Mum” has been released on Youtube on October 23.

What is COP26 and where will it be held?

Every year, the United Nations hosts a global climate change conference called a COP (Conference of the Parties).

This year celebrates the 26th anniversary of the conference, which has been dubbed COP26 and is chaired by the UK.

The summit, which is one of the world's largest international gatherings, is widely regarded as the world's last best chance to stop climate change from becoming uncontrollable.

It is also viewed as a crucial opportunity to get more ambitious country-by-country commitments to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit global average temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius this century.

In the run-up to the summit, the UK is working with every country to reach an agreement on how to address climate change.

The COP26 will be held in Glasgow in November at the Scottish Event Campus.

It is a member of the C40 Cities network, which consists of roughly 100 significant cities from around the world fighting to accelerate climate change action.