Paige Salt’s son, Reuben, had open heart surgery at Leeds General Infirmary, aged just three months.

She says NHS staff there treated them brilliantly, and Reuben was out of the hospital after just five days altogether, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital has been equally good as he continues his recovery.

"Everyone, the surgeons, the nurses, consultants, everyone was amazing,” said Paige.

Paige's son Reuben had to undergo open heart surgery at just 3 months old.

However, it was a very difficult time for Paige, who had to spend significant time away from her partner for the first time in years as, for most of the process, her partner was not allowed into the ward or the hospital.

"I’d never really been away from my partner in five years and this was the first time as I obviously had to go away without him through the most horrible of times.

"The first couple of days when he was with me I felt fine. I felt a weight lifted off my back as he was allowed to come in ICU with me, but then he wasn’t allowed in HDU which was up on the ward.

Paige with her son Reuben after his heart operation.

"Once he left me on the Sunday, I had to spend two days on the ward without him and I struggled so bad, but I did meet a lovely couple who are coming with us to give the eggs.”

Now one year on, Reuben, who is now happy and well, must go back for a check up, and Paige, who is a fundraiser for charity herself, is asking anyone to donate Easter eggs and other goodies for the children in hospital.

"I don’t want any family to feel the way I felt, because I struggled a lot.”

Eggs and other goodies will be donated to patients of both Leeds General Infirmary and Sheffield Children’s Hospita,l where Reuben has had a couple of positive check-ups throughout the year.

Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture: Dean Atkins

Anyone wishing to help Paige and donate Easter Eggs, crafts or goodies to patients at the hospitals can email: [email protected] Paige is willing to collect the eggs herself.