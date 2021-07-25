Sheffield mum who featured on Million Pound Pawn uses money to launch new business venture that hopes to empower all women

Andrea Redhead featured on ITV’s Million Pound Pawn earlier this year, in which viewers saw a pawnbroker take a hammer to her late godfather’s gold-plated Rolex – which although later turned out to be fake, ended up fetching £5,500 when combined with a pocket watch she also pawned.

She has used her profits as an investment towards setting up a new business venture, which she is due to officially launch next week.

Andrea said: “I wanted something, a brand, that has something for everyone. For black women, nothing is usually specifically for us. Not just black women, but all women of colour.

Andrea is launching a new beauty range described as "luxury but affordable prices”.

“I wanted all women, in general, to be able to try something fancy and luxurious that empowers them, that is easily accessible and affordable too. There’s something for everyone.

“I also want it to be something for my kids to be proud of.”

As a make-up artist with 14 years’ experience, she describes the USP – unique selling point – of the beauty products as “luxury but affordable prices”.

Andrea previously worked at MAC and struggled to find make-up that suited her own, any many others’ skin.

Andrea Redhead

She said: “It opened my eyes more. It was a game changer.”

Andrea later became a freelancer, but she still thought there was “not enough for black women” and identified a potential gap in the market.

With a wide-ranging clientele of people from all ethnic backgrounds, Andrea is aware that many women share the same problems when it comes to makeup, particularly women of colour.

First on offer will be vegan-friendly lip glosses, beauty blenders, lashes and lip liners.

A model wearing colour #59 from the Nubian Nude collection.

Products will be available online soon here.

For more information, search @andrearedheadmakeup on Instagram.

Vegan friendly lip glosses, beauty blenders, lashes and lip liners are the first products to be launched in the range.