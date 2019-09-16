Sheffield mum welcomes all to join in ‘breaking the cycle of abuse’
A Sheffield mum organised a ‘breaking the cycle of abuse’ conference in recognition of World Mental Health Day and Black History month.
By Lisa Wong
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:06 pm
It is being held next month to coincide with the two events which fall in October.
Organised by Ursula Myrie of Adira - a support group specifically for black women - it aims ‘to start a conversation around highlighting and breaking the cycle of abuse within the black community’.
Ursula spoke to the Star in June about her own personal experiences – read more here.
Mental Health and Me: Breaking the Cycle of Abuse, will feature guest speakers ranging from survivors, campaigners, activists and academics.
The event will be held at the Victoria Hall on Norfolk Street from 9am to 5pm, on October 12.
To book tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mental-health-and-me-breaking-the-cycle-of-abuse-tickets-69994959809?ref=estw