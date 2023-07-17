News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield mum sneaks herself and children into all-inclusive holiday resort to enjoy free food and drinks

A Sheffield mum has described how she and her family blagged their way into a luxury holiday resort where they enjoyed free food and drink.
By Robert Cumber
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Roxanne Balciunas shared a viral TikTok post explaining how she snuck herself and her children into the Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Kusadasi, in Turkey, using an old all-inclusive wristband.

She told how she had booked a cheap self-catering apartment down the road from the fancy resort and used her all-inclusive band from her visit the previous month to avail herself of the hotel’s facilities ‘all day, every day’.

“Thanks for looking after us, Ramada, you didn’t have to,” she wrote, adding hashtags including #freefood, #costofliving, #sneaky and #nobodysgonnaknow.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Kusadasi, in Turkey, where Sheffield mum Roxanne Balciunas told how she had snuck herself and her children into the all-inclusive resort, enjoying free food and drink, using an old wristband.Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Kusadasi, in Turkey, where Sheffield mum Roxanne Balciunas told how she had snuck herself and her children into the all-inclusive resort, enjoying free food and drink, using an old wristband.
The 25-second TikTok video features photos of Roxanne and her family with what is presumably free food and drink at the resort, including beer, ice cream and candyfloss, with the words ‘nobody’s gonna know’ and ‘they’re gonna know’ audible, and a short clip of Roxanne pulling on the old wristband.

She reportedly took her two children, aged 13 and six, with her to the resort, and originally claimed to have snuck in to surprise her mum. She told how the resort had been using the same colour wristbands from the week the family had stayed in May.

The post has been viewed nearly 40,000 times on TikTok and there’s been a mixed reaction. Some people questioned why she would share the trick so hotel bosses are wise to it, while others said her actions would push prices up for paying visitors. One woman commented: “Not a good example for the kids, but I have to admit (it’s a) brilliant idea.”

Responding to the criticism, Roxanne shared a video montage of her children enjoying themselves at some of the many locations around the world they have visited as a family.

She wrote: “Some of the comments about me being such a bad role model to my kids... here's some photos of them being unhappy and sad having such a bad mum who makes them travel the world.”

The post was accompanied by hashtags including #badmum and #poorkids.

The Star has contacted Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which runs the hotel.

