Sheffield mum runs every single day in 2021 to raise money for stillbirth support

Runner Clare from Crosspool who has completed at least a mile a day

Clare Tierney-Kitchener, aged 49, from Crosspool, started running on a break in Scotland in October last year, and wanted to see how long she could keep her streak going when she had an idea.

Having lost her first daughter Holly through stillbirth 21 years ago and found the support for parents poor, Clare decided to run one mile or more every day in 2021 to raise money for Sands, a UK charity which provides support to families affected by the death of a baby.

Meersbrook Bank Primary School teacher Clare smashed past her £1,000 target and is well on her way to doubling it, with £1,899 raised through her Gofundme page so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runner Clare from Crosspool who has completed at least a mile a day

She said: "It has taken me 21 years to fulfil my promise of raising awareness and helping to support other families.

“I thought if I don’t do something big now I am never going to do it. I have done about 950 miles this year.

“It is quite addictive. I work full time but it has become something that I haven’t got a choice in because I think about all the people who are sponsoring me. It became like brushing your teeth.”

Early into her challenge in January 2020, many of Clare’s co-workers were off sick with Covid-19, and though Clare tested negative she still felt ill. She pushed herself to get out and get the miles in.

The view of Stanage Edge from one of Clare's runs.

Clare said of Sands: “My husband and I were put in touch with them when we lost our daughter but we weren’t in the right frame of mind to get help. We struggled for years after. There was more of a culture of suffering in silence back then. I think there is still a lot of work to be done but even if I help just one couple cope better then it will be worthwhile.”

On New Year’s Day 2022 Clare plans to give herself a much needed day off, but she won’t be hanging up her running shoes. Clare and her son, Monty, plan to run 2022 miles next year to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust at Weston Park Hospital.

n To donate to Clare’s fundraiser, click here