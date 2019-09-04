Sheffield mum 'relieved' after £7,000 parking fine cancelled by company

Charlotte Machin, aged 30, was given the astronomical bill for leaving her car at Berkeley precinct on Ecclesall Road while she went to work at Costa coffee.

She was told she was allowed to park at the Ecclesall Road shopping centre for free but because of an administrative error, her car wasn’t included on the system.

Charlotte Machin and her son, Jack.

To make matters worse, the fines were all sent to the wrong address after the paperwork on Charlotte’s car was filled in incorrectly by the dealer who sold it to her.

After a debt recovery firm finally found her they told her she owed £7,000, money Sheffield-based parking firm Excel Parking Services initially said they intended to pursue her for through the courts.

But now, after The Star took up Charlotte’s case last month, Excel have agreed to waive the charge after being contacted by lawyers acting for Costa coffee.

A representative for Vehicle Control Services Limited said: “The Parking Charge Notices have been settled following further discussions with our client.

The Berkeley Centre Customer Car Park, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

“We would also highlight that the circumstances leading to the issue of the Parking Charge Notices and the subsequent non-receipt of those Notices were entirely out of the control of Vehicle Control Services Ltd.

“We have previously highlighted for the benefit of your readers the importance of checking information on vehicle logbooks (V5C) when selling or purchasing vehicles and had Ms Machin taken the appropriate action she would have mitigated the unfortunate events that have occurred.”

Charlotte said the cancellation was a huge relief which meant she could now get on with her life.

She said: “The stress was immense. People who are in debt kill themselves over this kind of stuff.

“It is just lucky I am quite a strong character and I didn’t let it destroy me.

“Excel have also confirmed I can park there for free so it means when I’m asked to cover there I can go and not worry about it.”