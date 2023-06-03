A Sheffield Slimming World member has turned her life around for the better after a stroke encouraged her to lose a jaw-dropping 10 stone - and drop six dress sizes.

Nicola Bower, aged 50, lost an outstanding 10 stone after joining her local Stanwood Slimming World group - and is now sharing how regained her passion for life in order to inspire others.

After struggling with her weight since childhood, the mum-of-two from Stannington had tried countless times to lose weight, but had fallen into the trap of yo-yo dieting. Every time she would shed the pounds, she would pile them back on after feeling she couldn’t eat the foods she loved.

However after weighing in at her heaviest - just short of 22-and-a-half stone - a terrifying medical incident saw her world turn upside down. At just 41, Nicola was found unconscious by her son Ben, who was 14 at the time. She had suffered a stroke.

Nicola shifted a huge 10 stone after joining her local Slimming World group in Stannington.

“I was in hospital for a week, I couldn't speak and I had no sensation down my right-hand side,” Nicola said. “Results of tests showed that I had a hole in my heart and needed surgery. Although everything went okay with the operation, I knew that being overweight had been a contributing factor to the stroke.

“I was horrified that my son – and my whole family, in fact – had to go through such an ordeal though. Having lost my own mum when she was just 43, I couldn't bear the thought of leaving my children without theirs.

“I knew what I needed was a long-term solution, not a quick fix.”

Before long, the answer for Nicola came when a Slimming World leaflet was posted through the door just after Christmas, and in January she plucked up the courage to sign up.

Nicola and her husband Richard can now enjoy long bike rides together which was previously too difficult for her.

She said: “Although I was one of the biggest people there, 12 other people joined the same week and that united us immediately. As I heard my consultant, Lori, talk about the plan and the support that surrounded it, I remember thinking, ‘this could actually work’. I felt like finally there was something that could fit in with my lifestyle – and it has.”

Nicola has now swapped the sugary fizzy drinks and biscuits to low-calorie alternatives, and enjoys cooking meals from scratch for her two children – 21-year-old Molly and 23-year-old Ben – and her husband Richard. Her weight loss has even given her a new found love for fitness, with her enjoying walks with her dogs and cycling up to 20 miles on her daily bike ride.

“I never feel like I’m missing out, I’ve just adapted the way I shop and cook,” Nicola said. “We’re quite a sociable family so we’ll often visit the local pub or enjoy meals out with friends and none of that has had to stop.

“Losing weight has meant I can now enjoy more time with my husband Richard as we cycle together, as well as walking more with my children. I love getting out in the fresh air and it’s incredible the sense of achievement I get once I’ve been out.”

"Being healthier has given me a new zest for life and I’m over the moon that I can say yes to the things I love"

“Just a year after joining Slimming World and 10st lighter, I’d completely turned my life around. Five years later I’m still so proud of what I’ve achieved. I’ve gone from a size 24 to a size 12 and I have so much more energy. Being healthier has given me a new zest for life and I’m over the moon that I can say yes to the things I love and still lose weight,” she added.