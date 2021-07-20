Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel has been urged to halt the planned deportation of up to 50 Zimbabwean asylum seekers this Wednesday. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Critics from all major political parties yesterday (July 19) wrote to Priti Patel warning that a charter flight to Harare due to fly on Wednesday must be “urgently halted” and any and all removals to Zimbabwe must be stopped until its government “ends its gross human rights violations”.

A joint letter by Sheffield MPs Paul Blomfield, Clive Betts, Olivia Blake, Gill Furniss and Louise Haigh called on the Home Secretary to “personally review each case” and halt the removal until ”all individuals considered for deportation are given access to sufficient legal advice”.

The letter reads: “Political persecution remains an extremely dangerous possibility in Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa’s presidency, and it is vital that the UK does its duty to protect those at risk from violence or oppression.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is concerning that the flight has been reported to be part of a political deal between the UK and the Zimbabwean Government, hastening the pace at which these deportations occur and hence potentially undermining access to legal support for the detainees.”

The MPs also write that “advocacy groups advise us that some of those on the flight are democracy activists who fled political persecution and will face it again if they are returned”.

Paul Blomfield MP said: “It is the duty of the home secretary to ensure that all those seeking asylum in the UK have proper access to legal advice, and that due process is followed – people cannot be seized in the night without any regard for the proper rules that govern asylum claims and immigration removals. This flight must be stopped until it is certain that all individuals have had legal advice, as is their right.”