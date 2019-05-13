Sheffield MP to undergo hip replacement

A Sheffield MP has announced she will be on medical leave whilst she recovers from a hip replacement.

Angela Smith, who represents Penistone and Stocksbridge, will be going into hospital on Tuesday, May 14, for the hip replacement operation and as such will be on medical leave for around six weeks while she recovers.

In a statement, her parliamentary office revealed that Ms Smith will be away from Westminster during this time but will still be carrying out ‘as much work as possible’ via remote connections.

They added: “Her constituency office in Stocksbridge will remain open throughout the period and will be dealing with all casework and constituent’s enquiries as normal.

“Her Westminster office will also remain in operation dealing with all her parliamentary interests.”

Constituents requiring assistance during this time are asked to contact either the constituency or Westminster office via phone on 0114 2831855 or 0207 219 3000.

Alternatively, email: officeofangelasmithmp@parliament.uk

Earlier this year Ms Smith joined six parliamentary colleagues as she renounced her Labour membership to join a breakaway ‘Independent Group’.

They resigned in protest at the direction Labour has taken under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, including the party’s approach to leaving the European Union and its handling of anti-Semitism claims.