Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates attended Christmas Friendship Lunch last week at the Red Lion in Grenoside.

She also previously attended a Friendship Lunch at the Norfolk Arms on Ringinglow Road in September.

Friendship Lunch, which was launched five years ago, is aimed at encouraging people, especially the elderly, to come together and make new friends over a drink, hot meal and live entertainment.

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates (first from right) made a guest appearance at Norfolk Arms' Friendship Lunch.

In a letter sent to its founder Kathy Markwick following her first visit, the Conservative MP had expressed her gratitude for inviting her to the event, which she described as 'engaging' and 'encouraging'.

She wrote: "It was encouraging to meet some of the residents who attended the lunch.

"I recognise just how important it is for the more isolated and vulnerable members of our communities to meet together once again after such a difficult time during the pandemic.

"The lunches and other events that you host are such a crucial part of kickstarting community life once again, and it was wonderful to see so many people attend.

"I look forward to keeping up to date with your work in the area, and I'm grateful for the inspiring work you do in support of local residents.

"We can never lose sight of how significant the relationships are, that are both formed and strengthened through outreach projects like yours."