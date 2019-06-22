Sheffield MP Louise Haigh expertly takes down Twitter critic who blasts her 'disgusting' hair
Sheffield MP Louise Haigh had the perfect answer to a Twitter critic who accused her of wasting tax payers’ money on dying her hair.
The Sheffield Heeley MP, who is known for her striking hairstyles, hit back after a Twitter user her asked her: “How much of the taxpayers money do you spend on dying your hair that disgusting colour?”
But user ‘jamie’ got more than he bargained for, when the 31-year-old MP told him that she uses a cut-price dye on sale at just £1.99
The Labour shadow police minister replied: “Crazy colours costs £1.99 a bottle, thanks for asking x”
Her response instantly won approval from her followers who came to her defence.
Shaun Doane, lead singer of Sheffield’s Everly Pregnant Brothers was among them, writing: “I’m currently sat in our garden topping up my crazy colours green with a lemonade.... and a Tesco bag on my head!
“Your hair game is strong, Louise, b****** to the morons! x”
Another wrote: “I always think you look amazing Lou, don’t change,” while another Twitter follower added: “You can’t put a price on looking fabulous.”
Lincoln Labour MP Karen Lee backed her colleague and wrote: "You look fabulous Lou, ignore the haters.”
Another wrote: “Your hair is awesome Lou and so are you.”