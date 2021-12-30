Sheffield MP asks constituents to give their verdict on priorities for 2022

I also know many are increasingly worried about what the future holds, as we come to terms with the effects of the climate and nature emergency, and the Government’s refusal to act.

But in true Sheffield spirit, people across our city have rallied together to look after each other, and speak truth to power.

From the city-wide declaration of a Nature Emergency and successful campaigns to protect our precious Loxley Valley; to striking workers fighting for better pay and conditions; and tireless groups, such as Sheffield Foodhall and S6 foodbank, stepping in to feed people where the government has failed.

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam

People in my constituency have also come together this year to build our Hallam Citizens Climate Manifesto, which we delivered to Downing Street ahead of the UN climate talks, COP26. Through monthly discussions and debates hundreds of people in Hallam, young and old, have set out their alternative vision for a transformative and just Green New Deal here locally, but also nationally and internationally.

Sheffield-ers have once again shown what is not only possible, but what is necessary. I am excited to champion this vision over the next year, using it as a blueprint for my work in Parliament and in Hallam.

Of course we cannot stop there, we need to do much, much more. With some time to reflect over the festive break, I am looking to the new year and what I can do to campaign in Parliament, and implement real change here in Sheffield.

That means calling out Tory cuts to transport in the North and stepping up the campaign to restore rail funding to the Sheaf Valley.

The Friends of Loxley Valley raised £15,000 to fight the inquiry.

It means pushing the Government even further, to finally stop burning on our precious peatland, and championing local projects for nature restoration. And it means fighting further privatisation of our NHS, standing with striking workers on the picket lines, and calling out this Government’s hostile environment toward refugees and migrants at every opportunity.

But most of all it means giving a voice to all of you.

I was elected to represent the over 80,000 people across Sheffield Hallam and speak up about the problems you are facing and campaign on the issues you care about.

So this year I am asking everyone in Sheffield Hallam to take a short survey, to let me know what issues to prioritise over the next year.

Whether it is campaigning for better housing conditions and stronger renters rights, or pushing for better support for our city’s wonderful small businesses, please take my short survey, so I know where you want me to put my energy in 2022. Thank you, and Happy New Year!