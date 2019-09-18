Transport bosses have issued an appeal to motorists advising them to avoid ‘non-essential car journeys’ as the inner ring road is due to be very busy owing to a number of events taking place.

Thousands of students will be returning to the city at both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University.

The annual 10k race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Sheffield 10k which will see around 4,000 runners and thousands more spectators lining the streets is also taking place.

Ecclesall Road, Pinstone Street, Arundel Gate and Charter Row will all be closed on Sunday from 8.30am to 12.30pm for the race.

There is some respite as there is no game at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United moved their fixture but officers on Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group are still expecting heavy traffic.

The authority is urging people to take advantage of World Car Free Day on Sunday and leave their vehicles at home if possible.

Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for planning and development at the council, said: “We are committed to delivering a sustainable city but have to accept that these events do lead to more traffic on the roads. If people can avoid non-essential journeys or explore other means of getting around we will give people a weekend to remember.”

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management at the authority, added: “It’s unfortunate that both universities are returning to the city on the same day and this is not a situation we wanted – but if we can minimise the number of journeys made on the day that would help to minimise any delays.”

The authority anticipates the majority of traffic issues will arise around the bottom of The Moor and on the section of the inner ring road from Park Square and Moore Street roundabout.

This area is close to several Hallam residences as well as the area between Bramall Lane and London Road where large residences of The Forge and The Elements are located.

It is also near other student accommodation at St Mary’s Road, Shoreham Street and Leadmill Road.

Hallam has introduced a 30-minute parking permit in the immediate vicinity of the residences for arrivals weekend.

The university is appealing for people to move on once vehicles have been unloaded.