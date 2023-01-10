This video appears to show the moment a meteor was caught blazing across the night sky over Sheffield.

The amazing footage was captured by the SheffieldWeatherCam Twitter account, based in Wincobank, which shares hourly weather reports for the city. It was recorded last night, Monday, January 9, shortly after 8pm.

The meteor sighting was one of many across the country yesterday evening, with people from Sussex to West Yorkshire saying they had seen a bright object streaking across the sky. The Met Office tweeted at 8.15pm yesterday asking people to share their footage of the meteor, and more than 250 people responding, with many posting video clips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, who did not wish to give her surname, said she had spotted the object from Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire. She told the PA news agency: “I had just turned my computer off and looked up out of the window, it was perfect timing. It wasn’t like a shooting star I have seen in the past. It seemed overwhelmingly close.

A still from a video shared by the SheffieldWeatherCam Twitter account which appears to show a meteor (towards the top right hand corner) over Sheffield on Monday, January 9, shortly after 8pm. Photo by @craig_sheff_9 via Twitter

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was large in the sky, orange with an orange blaze behind it, not what I would describe as a long shooting star tail but a shorter orange one. Then it just disappeared… Popped out of the sky. It seemed like it hadn’t really happened. I tried to tell my husband but they didn’t quite believe my account!”

What is a meteor and why were there so many sightings yesterday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said the time of day and clear skies had contributed to the quality of the sightings. According to NASA, meteoroids are ‘space rocks’ which when they enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up are called meteors, with the fireballs also being known as ‘shooting stars’.