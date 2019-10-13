Sheffield McDonalds sealed off amid reports of car crash
A McDonalds restaurant in Sheffield has been sealed off this morning amid reports that a car has crashed into the fast-food outlet.
Pictures emerged showing the damage to the restaurant in Hillsborough.
Read More
Residents claimed that a car crashed into it, while other reports suggested there has been an attempted ram raid – however this has not been confirmed by police.
The news comes after ram raiders caused damage to a cafe in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, after driving into it at about 1am.
They set the vehicle alight, with the flames spreading throughout the business and to some flats above.
Residents were forced to evacuate their homes while firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said officers were called out to reports of a ‘ram raid’.
The force added: “It is believed that offenders drove a vehicle into the building to gain entry before the vehicle was set alight.
“It is not yet known if anything was stolen. No one was injured.
“Our officers attended the scene alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. An investigation has been launched to find those responsible.”
Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene and the road was closed off as fire crews battled the flames for more than three hours.
Police have not said if the two incidents are linked yet.
We have asked police and McDonalds for comment and are waiting for replies.