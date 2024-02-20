Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Mass Cycle Rides involve people calling for safer roads for cycling while having a party on their bikes, complete with music playing as they pedal around the city’s streets.

They were inspired by DJ Dom Whiting’s ‘Drum and Bass on the Bike’ initiative; and Greg Hewitt, the founder of Sheffield Mass Cycle Rides, wanted to “keep the momentum going”.

Mass cyles rides have returned to Sheffield for 2024

According to Mr Hewitt, there are many purposes for the mass rides, including people attending for the music and to raise awareness for cyclists.

“We have been doing these rides for a year and a half and it’s great because families can come. There are children here and it is a safer

alternative to riding alone,” he said.

Mr Hewitt said the rides differ each month, allowing attendees to discover different areas of Sheffield in a group ranging from 30 to 60 people.

Mr Hewitt believes “bikes have a place on the road and by doing this event we can be safe together”.

There are no set roles in the organisation, and route maps are shared via social media in advance.

Voluntary marshals keep the group together throughout the ride, ensuring safety every pedal of the way.

One regular attendee, Simon, suffered a bike-related injury, causing him to miss the last four months of the event. However, he received the all-clear a week ago and is now back on his bike, ready to ‘make drivers aware we are there’.

The cycle rides takes place on the third Sunday of each month, starting at Tudor Square at 2pm. The rides are around 4-5 miles, and the average speed is 3-5mph.

People are encouraged to wear party clothes, bring their music and sound systems, and have a great time.

Tammy Wong, another member of the organisation said: “Sheffield is lacking a good safe cycle infrastructure and by being part of a mass bike ride we can demonstrate to people that we are part of the traffic.”

Ms Wong added: “Younger people, older people, from any background, on any bike, with one or two wheels, demonstrates this is an inclusive environment and everyone is welcome.”