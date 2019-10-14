Sheffield manufacturing firm reopens after blaze
A Sheffield factory affected by a fire over the weekend has reopened this morning.
Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene at Simpson Patterns Limited in Coleford Road, Darnall, on Saturday evening.
Firefighters spent several hours at the scene and needed to use the specialist aerial ladder platform.
Nobody was injured. The cause was accidental.
The business has reopened this morning.
Mark Rixham, managing director, said: “Following the incident on Saturday night and subsequent attendance from the fire brigade.
“The incident was confined to one of our CNC machines which has caused damage to that part only.
“We were in yesterday cleaning up and are back up and running this morning.
“We would like to thank our workforce for their ongoing support and flexibility while the machine is down and the understanding of our customers at this time.”