Sheffield man to take on 24-hour treadmill challenge in aid of much-loved charity

John Walsh, aged 26 from Sheffield, will run and walk continuously, for 24 hours on a curved treadmill at his gym on Derwent Street just off Cricket Inn Lane, in Sheffield, to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

The 26-year-old will begin the challenge at 10 am on Saturday, October 16 and will only be able to get off the treadmill to use the toilet.

St Luke’s cared for John’s father, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, up until his death in April this year - he now wants to give back to the charity and raise awareness in the process.

John’s sister, Emma Walsh, said: “St Luke’s is very close to our hearts, and we’ve done previous challenges for them, including the three peaks.

She added: “Their support was invaluable. My dad was in there for two stints; he was able to come home for six weeks, then he was back in for the last few weeks of his life, and the care given and respect shown was excellent.

“Raising money for them will be a continuous thing for us as a family. We want to give back as much as possible and make sure that they've got what they need to be able to support other families.”

John has already raised £700, and there will be a donation box for St Luke’s inside the gym during the challenge.

